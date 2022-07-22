Bridgewater College track & field rookie Aaron Moon has earned both the VaSID State Track Rookie of the Year and Field Rookie of the Year honors.
Moon, a multis competitor from Springfield, was also named the ODAC Rookie of the Year. He earned All-ODAC First Team honors in the 4x400 meter relay (3:19.37) and All-ODAC Second Team honors in the triple jump (13.54m). Additionally, his top 100-meter dash (11.01), 200-meter dash (23.00), high jump (1.84m), long jump (6.49m), discus (29.51m), and javelin (44.30m) marks all ranks in the conference’s top 25. An All-Region performer, he ended his first campaign with the Eagles by recording the second-best decathlon performance in school history (5812). In addition to his two Rookie of the Year awards, Moon earned a spot on the second team for jumps.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Michael Sheets, Kyle Clanton, Kaegan Avalos, and Moon earned a spot on the second team after winning the ODAC title at the conference meet (3:19.37).
VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.
