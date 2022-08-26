Three years ago, South Lakes field hockey Head Coach Lisi Mueller got a sudden shock when she found out the field hockey coach at the time quit right before preseason workouts. The Seahawks alum (2013) then took over the program.
“I got thrown into this role, and I knew I could not abandon those kids,” Mueller said. “I was an assistant coach for lacrosse, and when the news came, I knew those kids, and I decided to handle it, and eventually, I got the head coaching role. COVID certainly didn’t help. This was also my first head coaching opportunity.”
Now in her third season, the Seahawks are no longer a surprising story but contenders for the district and region title. Last season, the Seahawks went 14-7 (9-3) and advanced to the district final, losing in double overtime to James Madison 1-0.
The team went on to the regional semi-finals, losing to Yorktown 3-1. Mueller said this was a team effort by not only the players, but the coaches as well, including Assistant Coach Skye Koutstaal and junior varsity Coach Aly McCarty.
“The team came closer together by the end of the season, and despite not having Captain Teagan Ryan near the end of the year, this team showed a strong level of resolve, and it showed on the field, and they wanted to play for Teagan knowing she couldn’t play,” Mueller said.
Last year was indeed a magical year for the Seahawks. The year before Mueller took over the program, South Lakes only had two wins. This past year, according to Mueller, was the winning season in the last 25 years. During the year, despite a 2-2 start, South Lakes at one point ran off a six-game winning streak where they outscored their opposition 14-1.
That year is now over. With Ryan and several other seniors departing, the Seahawks have many holes to fill. Thankfully, they return several young, talented players, including senior Sarah Leaf, the team’s top scorer from a year ago, along with Kathleen Russell, Reese Otwell, and Elle Rankin. Additionally, the Seahawks return goalie Amelie Beckett, who had 15 saves in the district final game.
This level of success is a far cry from what Mueller was used to seeing during her time in school as a student. Though competitive, Mueller said the team could not win a district game when it mattered most.
“This turnaround was mostly about having the players trust in each other and working together to hold their own against some of the best teams and players in the state,” Mueller said. “They played to win.”
Though the 2021 team was a senior-laden roster, Mueller said that the 11 girls who left were the core of the turnaround and were instrumental in helping the younger players develop, leaving the new players wanting to play for those who left. Also, Mueller said she has learned a lot from her players in addition to her giving it back.
“This generation of kids want their voices to be heard,” Mueller said. “There are times where I see coaches stifle those voices, and I feel that the kids should be able to speak their mind and allow them to be creative and explore different ideas that can be beneficial for the team.”
Despite the expectations, Mueller hopes that it doesn’t cloud the player’s judgment and knows that last season may not be replicated, yet the players should still carry the same lessons that they use on the field and repeat them off the field when it does come time for them to retire their equipment.
“Being a young adult in high school is hard,” Mueller said. “The kids should know that they are a part of a family, and even for me as an adult now, I miss those moments, and I want these kids to know that this should be the best time of their life.”
The Seahawks took on Herndon Aug. 25 at home before heading on the road to face Oakton on Aug. 30.
Way to go Seahawks! So proud of these athletes and their coaches. Off to a great start this season [smile]
