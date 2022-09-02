When South Lakes High School Head Football Coach Jason Hescock took over the program in the 2019 season, the Seahawks were coming off one of their more successful eras.
Under former head coach Trey Taylor, South Lakes abandoned its gloomy past of a lack of winning games. They became one of Northern Virginia’s more respectable teams, advancing as far as the Northern Region Championship in 2016.
That year’s roster featured several prominent players, including offensive tackle David Kroll, quarterback Devin Miles, running backs Albert Mensah and Spencer Alston, and utility player Andrew Funaki, all of whom had a tremendous impact on turning around the Seahawks program. Now in his fourth year as head coach of South Lakes, Hescock says he strives to keep the program going in the same upward direction.
“I knew that that was kind of a blue-collar mentality that I really wanted to make sure that I fit in. And that not only were they a good fit for me but that I was a good fit for them,” Hescock said. “So definitely watching them on film, looking at their highlights, I was very well aware of all the things they were doing over at South Lakes.”
This year, South Lakes opened for the second consecutive year against Robinson Secondary. Last year, the Seahawks surrendered 54 points in an opening day defeat. This year, it seemed as if history would repeat after the Rams scored 21 points early in the first quarter, including a kickoff return touchdown. However, South Lakes responded, scoring two touchdowns to cut the deficit to seven.
Unfortunately, South Lakes couldn’t overcome its shaky start, losing 35-28 to start the season 0-1. Still, to Hescock, the ability of his team to fight back stands out, especially as the Seahawks held their own against a former Concorde District opponent. South Lakes moved to the Concorde in 2021, while Robinson left in 2017.
“It’s kind of a tale of two different types of games; we started the game off extremely slow,” Hescock said. “We were starting to move the ball and have our way later in the game was just a little too late. Too little too late. You can’t do that against a good team like Robinson.”
South Lakes’ offense was led by Isaac Copeland, who made his very first varsity start against the Rams. Copeland had a 68-yard touchdown run against the Rams, which most teams that play Robinson do not typically have. James Zschunke had a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown, and senior quarterback Max Daum ran for a score.
Defensively, junior Aiden Billings proved to be a hassle for the Rams, and linebackers Jacob Kyger and John-Michael Lyons also had standout performances. While the scoreboard showed otherwise, Hescock says his defense stayed strong throughout the game despite Robinsons’ potent rushing attack.
“I hope the kids feel and remember that you can’t give good teams any spot. You can’t give them 14-21 points; you just can’t do that,” Hescock said. “Robinson is a team that emphasizes ball control and clock management. So that’s definitely something I hope we learn from, we can battle back when we put ourselves in a tough spot, but hopefully, we learned that lesson.”
Though they finished 6-6 last season, most of their starters were underclassmen. However, the departure of captains Anthony Giordano, Jeremy Semelfort, Thomas Carney, and Adam Hivtfelt-Matthews leaves big shoes to fill. Moreover, the Concorde District boasts several prominent teams, including Westfield, Centreville, and reigning region champion and state runner-up James Madison, who knocked South Lakes out of the playoffs 48-0 last season.
South Lakes will face all three teams this year as their schedule features several other powerhouse programs, including Lake Braddock and Chantilly. Still, Hescock believes his team has what it takes to put forth a winning game plan against the opposition consistently.
“I told the guys that everything is just bigger, faster, and stronger right now in the Concorde District, so we have to train harder and be better prepared,” Hescock said. “We pride ourselves on creating good programs for our kids, something that’s not too much, but also it’s going to develop them the right way. And hopefully, they see those results with being consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.