The Robinson Girls Basketball team won their championship game at home against West Potomac Feb. 25 with a score of 45-35. The team’s record is (25-3) overall and they are (13-1) in the district.
Earlier in the season, when the teams last met, Robinson, lost to West Potomac by a score of 36-33. This time was a different result, Robinson’s defense made sure to contain West Potomac’s offense.
“This game we made sure to contain their three-point shooters and last time we faced each other, we struggled at doing but this time was different,” said Dade. “It was a grind and physical game.”
Last season for the Rams was no different, the team won in the Patriot District two times in a row.
“Last year we weren’t expected to win it, we snuck up on everyone,” said the coach. “This year we had a target on our back and many picked us to win the district and region again. I think there was more pressure this year as the players felt pressured because of the expectations.”
Robinson advanced to state and won the first round of the state and lost their semi-finals last year to Madison. But this season, the team is looking for another championship to add to their school record.
“The theme is doing it for the seniors and getting further than we did last year,” said Dade. “The seniors are telling the younger players to enjoy the experience. It’s a team effort in the end.”
According to the coach, the team is taking it one game at a time, and the main thing they are focusing on now is having everything put into place for the rest of the season as long as they can continue being aggressive on defense.
“Our defense is our staple, I believe we lead the region in defensive points,” said Dade. “We’re proud of the way we play defense. For our offense, we play inside-out, and our forwards draw a lot of attention.”
The team is averaging 47 points a game and they are giving up only 29 points per game.
“We have something called definite dozen game goals, our game goal is to score 50 or more and hopefully hold our opponent to 40 points or less,” said Dade. “I’d like to see our point totals go up because, in the long run in states, defense alone may not do it for us.”
Dade is in his 19th year coaching for the Lady Rams, has helped Robinson make it this far into the regions for the season.
“I think a lot falls on our four captains, but Caroline Shimp is my go-to. She’s a forward but her mentality is like a point guard directing and orchestrating the team,” said Dade. “She helps hold this team together and directs some of the young talents.”
Other than Shimp, other key players include Georgia Simonsen, who is the district and region player of the year and averages 16 points and 10 rebounds a game. According to the coach, her sister, Amelia Simonsen, leads the team defensively with her length and aggressiveness.
The game against West Potomac was competitive, beginning to end, Robinson went into the locker room at the half with a two-point lead.
“In my mind, I felt confident, I felt like if we keep it up on defense and hold up our lead then we would win,” said Dade “This is what happened at the end.”
Many players on Robinson stepped up for the team. The player of the year, Simonsen, did not have a great game but others teammates helped lead the team to a win.
“It’s a good feeling moving forward, we love to see our big kid hit double-doubles but it won’t always go that way,” said the coach. “When you can rely on other players to step up, moving forward I feel good about that.”
The anticipation now for Robinson is to go all the way at the state level to make it to VCU’s Siegel Center to face their last opponent. But first, the team has to get by Oakton.
The team remains aggressive on defense and that is the same mindset the team will go into for the remainder of the state tournament.
“We always go in aggressively, 99% of the time we’re going to play pressure and battle mano a mano,” said the coach.
Robinson is set to face Oakton at Fairfax in a State neutral site game this upcoming March 3.
