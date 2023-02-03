The Robinson Boys’ Basketball lost in their home court against West Potomac, 67-45 on Jan. 27. The Rams have had their ups and down this season as far as their confidence. Many freshmen and sophomores are in starting positions on the team.
“We rely on making big shots to build our confidence. If some things don’t go our way early in the game, it could sometimes take away our confidence,” said Coach Ben Gildea. “We have young players and a lot of other teams have older and experienced players.”
Previously when Robinson played West Potomac, the team won the game and got to the ball early which helped build their confidence for the rest of the game. That was then. This time Robinson’s offense wasn’t hitting their shots and having difficulty on the defensive front.
“We continued to battle and fought hard for the rest of the game, but our energy wasn’t there,” said the coach.
The team has a losing record so far, Robinson is 5-13 overall and 2-7 in the conference. According to the coach, the team is looking forward to improving on taking care of the ball, rebounding, and preventing teams from getting second-chance shots.
“It’s always good to build momentum, our goal is to keep getting better each day and showing improvements. I know being 5-12 shows that we are not showing the improvements that we have been making, but we have young players who are maturing,” said Gildea.
According to the coach, the team is looking towards at least finishing in the 6th or 7th spot in the conference for the remainder of the season., A shot at the district title is not in its sights for Robinson this season.
Despite a bumpy season, the team has had some positives in making some crucial shots on offense. Defensively, it has been physical and they help disrupt the post to keep the opposing team on their feet.
“I think we came a long way since the beginning of the season. Defending and playing tough on defense and ability to score on the offensive end,” said Gildea.
The coach believes that the future is bright for Robinson since all but two players will be returning next season on the varsity team, and they are getting the varsity experience. Gildea is in his sixth year coaching for Robinson.
“We keep the team focused on the process rather than the results. We’re here to remind them that they are capable of winning games. It’s been hard to stay positive sometimes but I think that they believe they are capable of winning, they just have to put it all together,” he said.
Following the loss to West Potomac, there was a false sense of confidence for Robinson going into the game. The team started with low energy through their first possessions. West Potomac brought pressure from Robinson offensively and defensively.
“West Potomac did a good job at being physical and dominating the glass. They had a lot of second-chance shots on the offensive end and forced a couple of crucial turnovers,” said Gildea.
Some miscues on the court for Robinson were poor body language and letting more than one bad play consistently happen for the team. During the game, the coach had to call a couple of timeouts to help the team regroup.
“I told them to focus on getting to the next stop and get a good basket. The biggest thing we have to address is our competitiveness and energy, we can’t let one play affect the next play,” said the coach.
Robinson is averaging around 50 points per game, according to the coach. It’s not the place where he wants the team to be. He is looking to improve that average for the remainder of the season.
“We have to continue looking for great shots, get the ball in the paint and that’s where our shooting percentage goes well,” said the coach.
Key players such as Abdull Yassin have been performing well all season for the team. He’s the playmaker for Robinson, as for the game against West Potomac, he scored 9 points but averaged 15 points on the season.
Not only has Yassin shown up for the team all season, but freshman point guard Noah Barnhart has been performing well but struggled offensively against West Potomac. Another young player, Tyler Giedeman, scored four three-pointers in the game and turned the ball over a couple of times throughout the game.
For the rest of the season, the mindset for Robinson has not changed at all. The team is looking forward to keeping competing and rebounding well on both offense and defense.
“We have to keep making each other better at practice and on game night we have to try to string it all together,” said Gidea.
Robinson faced another tough competitive team in an away game against South County on Jan. 31. The Rams lost the game 65-51.
“We have to be assertive and take care of the ball. On the defensive end, it’s important to contain their drivers, box and rebound possessions,” said Gildea. “We have to keep our heads up and see the floor, we need to play pace.”
