When she’s not teaching fifth grade at Haycock Elementary in Falls Church, Susannah Sullivan is strapping on her running shoes and participating in long-distance events. Earlier this month, Sullivan became the first local resident to win the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run since 1983.
Sullivan’s 52 minutes and 32 seconds is a personal best and was the fastest time by five seconds to the nearest competitor. Nicolas Kosimbai of Mill Valley, Kenya, took first place in the elite men’s race and tied the course record with 45 minutes and 15 seconds.
Sullivan is the first D.C.-area winner since Eleanor Simonsick; This is also the second straight year that an American woman has won the race against an international field. Nell Rojas, last year’s winner, is from Boulder, Colo.
Sullivan wasn’t the only individual to experience glory. The race is also a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This year, the total amount raised was $323,000. When asked about the victory, Sullivan described it as an outstanding achievement and how the conditions felt ideal.
“I felt great coming into the race; training’s been going well; I run these roads every weekend,” said Sullivan.
This was Sullivan’s seventh time running the event, her highest being eighth place. Last year, in the re-scheduled event, she finished 12th. This time, she got to break the tape, and in her eyes, it was a great accomplishment.
“I think this is the first time I really believed it could, so it’s exciting that it panned out,” said Sullivan.
Running has always been in Sullivan’s blood dating back to her days in middle school before competing at Meridian High School (previously George Mason High School) in Falls Church before attending Notre Dame.
The passion never stopped after graduation, and Sullivan has competed in several events since then. Her first participation in the Cherry Blossom run was in 2013. Last year, Sullivan also competed in the fall Boston Marathon and was the fourth American female to cross the finish line, 16th overall.
When news of her victory reached the school halls, the excitement was palpable. However, her kids were on spring break and celebrated with Sullivan when they returned to school.
“The race was right at the beginning of Fairfax County Public Schools spring break, so the race was on a Sunday, and I didn’t see my kids again until the following Monday,” said Sullivan, “By the time they came back to school, pretty much all of them had heard about it, and they were very excited. We celebrated with a little pizza party.”
Sullivan endured a lot of media attention due to her victory and heard from some of her previous students who now compete in track and field at McLean High School. She said it’s easier to keep track of their progress because it’s close to her work.
“It’s been really fun to watch them progress over the years,” said Sullivan, “There are a couple of kids now on the track team at McLean high school that are running really fast. And it’s fun to hear from them and have them share their successes with me.”
Sullivan is now hoping to qualify for the U.S. National track meet in the 10,000 meters, which will take place in May. Additionally, she hopes to run a race in Duluth, Minn., called Grandma’s Marathon. Having competed in two Olympic trials already, Sullivan hopes to compete in a third if she qualifies following the Grandma’s Marathon.
