RCC is teaming with GG Leagues to create esports teams that will virtually compete against other players. Players, divided into age groups, will play on their own consoles and from their own homes. They may choose from several popular games, including Madden, FIFA, Fortnight and Super Smash Bros., among others.
“An esports team is a great opportunity to engage local youth with something they obviously enjoy,” said RCC Leisure and Learning Director Karen Brutsché. “This is a fast-growing sports option, and we are so pleased to offer a safe and affordable outlet for it.”
Esports has expanded to become a sanctioned high school and college sport – with colleges now offering more than $16 million in scholarships, according to a recent NPR report. Beginning this year, the Virginia High School Sports League will offer esports on a pilot basis to determine if it should be included among official competition sports.
Here are the details gamers need to know to play through RCC:
• Players may choose to play in Rocket League, FIFA, Madden, Fortnight, NBA2K and Super Smash Bros. leagues.
• Each league will run for six weeks. To register for RCC’s GGLeagues teams, please visit https://bit.ly/2YkFNwL. Registration ends September 22. Play begins October 4.
• Divisions available will be Youth (8 – 12 years old), Teen (13 – 18 years old) and Adults (age 18 and older).
• Cost: $30 for a season esports pass (the price is the same for Reston and Non-Reston).
• Prizes for the top team include in-game currency and a GGLeagues champion shirt and medal.
Chicago-based GGLeagues is a popular esports tournament and management platform that in early 2021 expanded to work with recreation departments nationwide to structure esports as a social and recreational opportunity accommodating different levels of gaming skills. It now has programs in more than 200 parks and recreation departments.
”We hope this new program will offer yet another option for young people to enjoy themselves while building skills,” said RCC Executive Director Leila Gordon. “The universe of esports has been growing so quickly and the opportunities for kids to excel are wide open. RCC is excited about the program’s potential.”
