It’s a battle of the old guard against the new hotshots as the Robinson Rams get set to host the James Madison Warhawks in a battle that will decide who gets to play for a state championship. The winner takes on either Cosby or Battlefield on June 10.
Robinson has been in this situation before, the school has a remarkable 12 state championships in this sport and has been the gold standard for lacrosse in Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, the Madison Warhawks are the reigning 6A Champions and have their sights set on back-to-back state titles.
Madison Head Coach Aaron Solomon is also not a stranger to winning state titles, his Warhawks 2019 championship game against Robinson, was one of only two times the Rams reached the final but failed to come away with the gold trophy. Robinson Head Coach Matt Curran remembers that game but opts to use what has happened this season thus far as a way of preparing for his opponent.
“I’m going to use our earlier matchups and matchups that Madison has had this year because it’s a different set of players,” Curran said. “Their schemes are going to be around the makeup of their team, they’re not going to try to mold that into something that doesn’t work for them.”
Curran has seen his fair share of dominant opponents dating back to his days as a player for Robinson where he was part of several championship-winning teams. Now, as the head coach, he has the task of adding another title to the Robinson mantle, the first since the 2016 season.
Curran has the roster that is capable of accomplishing this feat, although, much of the group that has made an impact on the stat sheet are mostly underclassmen as opposed to his 2022 team which was a senior-laden bunch.
This year, the Rams started out 0-2, with losses to Madison and Yorktown. Since then, they have rallied to become one of the more dominant teams in the state of Virginia. Despite losing to Lake Braddock in the district championship, the Rams got their revenge on the Bruins in the regional final with a 12-11 victory.
Heading into their matchup with Madison, the Rams took out Yorktown in the state quarterfinals, avenging the loss from earlier in the season. A win over the Warhawks would deny Madison the chance to repeat while pushing Robinson closer to adding to their already overflowing trophy case.
“It would be amazing for them, especially the seniors, the first year, they had their season canceled because of COVID,” Curran said. “In 2021, we played in the state semis again, and we lost the Yorktown in overtime. It would mean the world to them to go out on top. I had the opportunity as a player to win my last high school game. I know what that’s like. And it’s the best feeling in the world.”
To accomplish this goal, Robinson has to deal with a Madison team filled with star athletes including two-sport star Jake Green and the Rubley twins, Mark and William. Still, Robinson’s Ethan Waugh is an excellent midfielder, and seniors Alex Populoh and Parker Seay have been strong on the defensive end, which will be needed against the defending champions.
“Win or lose, I’m hoping these guys walk away from this with an understanding of what it’s like to come together as a team, to hold one another accountable, to be responsible for your actions, and to figure out how you work together to accomplish something,” Curran said.
