Oakton Girl’s varsity were crowned Northern region champions for the first time in the school’s history by defeating Madison 2-0 on May. 31. The approach was set in stone through training sessions and athletes working collectively.
“Just knowing how big this game is. Mentally they went focused throughout the week and going to the playoffs as a whole,” said Head Coach Zahir Hassan.
Oakton played Madison four times this season where they lost their first game against Madison 2-0 but were able to pick up back-to-back wins to make it to states. According to the coach, it’s all about coming out 10 times stronger and setting the tone that worked to pick up these wins.
“Those three games, we just had such a good approach,” said Hassan. “Collectively they were all on the same page because it just takes one player that’s not on the same page that can ruin it.”
Indeed, the coach converted some players from attackers to defenders which worked in favor of not only going on a winning streak but overall in the season. Oakton’s last loss was against Centreville, 3-1 where they were flat, according to the coach.
“I have to praise my players, they have done all the work. I tell my players that they set the tone and I can’t do that since I’m just a coach,” said Hassan. “They’re the ones that got us to this point, without them nothing would be possible.”
Hassan is entering in his third season as head coach for the Lady Cougars. Previously, he was a substitute teacher in hopes to obtain a coaching job. It was a rocky road his first year when the team went 3-8 to start his tenure.
“This year is probably one of my most successful years as a coach here. It’s not easy to go to district finals two years in a row,” said the coach. “Players are reaching out saying ‘Coach can we start on yellow days and green days,’ those things players wanting to be here, that’s what makes the difference.”
When Hassan arrived in Oakton, he had no idea about the culture or the players. He said he wanted to create a culture that worked for everyone. It included combining both JV and varsity into one.
“We’re gonna be like a family almost, we’re gonna be a program and work together. The same sessions for JV and varsity,” said Hassan. “Just because you are on JV, doesn’t mean you can’t be called up to varsity.”
For 2023, the team has four JV players that helped turn around Hassan’s tenure when he started. Not only them, but some All-district players paved the way. Players like Samantha James, Bilge Turhan, Isabella Yousefi, Kasey Cannistraro, Grace Hansen, and Alexandra Bram.
“I don’t think it’s possible to put all the best players in the region together. What we worked for is how each player complements the other which made the difference for us,” said Hassan. “I don’t have players where it’s all about me, that’s not the mentality I have here.”
To cap off the season, it’s all for the marbles. Oakton is set to face Fairfax in the state tournament game on June. 6. According to the coach, the approach has been the same just like any team for the players to be keen on the same page.
“We know the importance of this game. Fairfax is a good side for sure, they got good players who aren’t going to go in that game sloppy or flat,” said Hassan. “We’re going into this game as important as it is but knowing this could be our last game so I have no doubts that our players will go in that game with the right approach and work ethic.”
Fairfax is not new to Oakton; they faced them in a scrimmage with Oakton winning 4-1. Oakton hasn’t gotten a chance to face Fairfax in the regular season but has an opportunity now to advance in the state tournament if they win.
“The point that I want to prove is that we are and we can be that team for sure, we just got to believe in ourselves. The biggest opposition was ourselves, we dig our own hole and we go in there,” said Hassan. “As long as I’m here, I just want to teach them the game. Life is a pyramid, I want to prepare the players for the next stage.”
