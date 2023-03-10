Oakton faced Robinson for the state quarterfinals and lost to the Rams by a score of 40-18 on March 3. Oakton’s final record is (21-8) overall and (8-5) in the conference.
The head coach for Oakton, Frederick Priester, is in his 29th season coaching for the team. During his tenure the Cougars have amassed an impressive record of success, winning 19 district championships and 7 regional championships, playing in the state tournament nine times and winning a state championship with a record of 31-0 in 2012.
The difference between this season and last, was that they were the underdogs, according to Priester. Last season they managed to finish second in the district but lost in the district finals.
This year the team won more games and were able to clinch the Concorde District Championship. They reached the Northern Region final and qualified for the state tournament, but closed the season with losses in those games.
“People thought we were going to run out of gas,” said Priester. “But the team had a season that surprised many and was a source of pride for Oakton High School.”
Oakton averaged 46 points this season. “Shooting throughout the season was up and down,” said the coach. In some games, we shot well, and other times the shooting touch seemed to desert us. This is an area that the team is looking to improve for next season.”
“For the game against Robinson, we did not shoot the ball well,” said Priester. “We were outsized by their team by two or three inches per player. It is something we have faced all year long. Not to take anything away from Robinson’s defense, which was very aggressive, but if we could have hit a few more shots, it would have been a more competitive game. Our defense was making it tough for them to score as well.
Four out of the five starters for Oakton are graduating this year but the coach is looking forward to coming back next season to improve their offense and remains hopeful that it will be different next season.
The Concorde District has been arguably one of the hardest districts in the state, according to the coach.
“You can go back to 2018 when it was the only losing season we had but we won three straight to win the championship. Top to bottom, the Concorde District team is competitive. Every game has been close in our district like the scores,” said Priester. “You would see Concorde District teams fared very well against teams from outside the district and region.”
Priester had many expectations before this season started. He said Oakton strives to play either above or at their potential every game.
“It’s always been our goal for that,” said Priester. “Out of the 29 games we played this year, we met that goal in 23 or 24 games out of that. I think if you run with this expectation then the wins and losses take care of themselves.”
Before the game against the Lady Rams, the team felt ready and confident, but they couldn’t get anything going for their offense as Robinson’s defense stepped up all game.
“On defense, we played pretty well but on offense, we couldn’t get the ball in the hole,” said Priester.
Robinson’s defense was able to pressure first-team all-regional player Caitlin Crump and her teammates.
“We had some good looks from Caitlin and from other players but we couldn’t get anything going as far as shooting the ball,” said Priester.
As the game unfolded, Robinson’s defense controlled Oakton’s offense swarming the smaller guards and making it difficult for them to initiate their offense, according to the coach.
As the season closes for Oakton, they had several memorable moments on and off the court for the team. From memorable trips to play at the Hoosier Gym in Indiana to buzzer beaters to all the little moments off the court where the team bonded with each other.
“For me, basketball never really stops. Whether it is coaching AAU or organizing events for the Coaches Association like our All-Star Game of Summer League or running OHS camps,” said Priester. “Next year is my 40th season coaching varsity girls’ basketball. I will continue always not only do what Is best for my team, but I hope also to promote our sport in Northern Virginia.”
