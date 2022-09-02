Oakton High School Field Hockey Head Coach Erin Keenan faces a task that most coaches eventually go through, replacing a senior-heavy class.
The Cougars lost several talented players to graduation, including their leading scorer and captain, Natalie Morgan. Additionally, the Cougars said goodbye to defender Calleigh Katz and midfielders Samantha Brazinsky and Janelle Murakami.
Nonetheless, the Cougars still retained a large quantity of talent that Keenan says can be a factor in helping the Cougars continue their tradition of winning.
“You want to try and build up your team every year,” Keenan said. “It’s our goal to have our players play strong at every point.”
In 2021, the Cougars won 13 games and having a solid senior class helped contribute to that cause. After starting 0-2, the Cougars ran off seven straight games, allowing just one goal in that stretch. Despite some players missing time throughout the year, others stepped into those roles and helped the team reach the regional semi-finals, falling short to cross-town and district rival Madison.
“The Warhawks were a good team, and they stepped it up in that game,” Keenan said when discussing the end-of-season loss to the Warhawks. “They were just the better team that day, and having to go on the road to play them was tough.”
With holes to fill and new faces integrating within the program, those who were there last season will be counted on to fill the leadership void. Senior Noelle Krautkramer returns after a memorable junior season. Junior Esther Eum, a varsity player from her first day of high school and a strong leader since her first year, is also back.
Senior Alli Calder is fortunate to have her younger sister Lindsey on the roster, one of three freshmen who will dress with the upperclassmen. Additionally, Oakton returns both of their goalies from last season, Emma Carr and Ally Malara.
“Having the freshman with our upperclassmen in practice helps them get better for game day, and they know what to expect instead of being surprised,” Keenan said. “All of our freshmen have gotten playing time so far in the season, and we are very excited about the youth of our program.”
Now in her third year as the head coach along with Assistant Coach Erin Kurle, Keenan has seen players rise up to several challenges, including last year’s 0-2 start. This year, the Cougars started 2-0, including a win over Langley in overtime on a goal by Krautkramer. The Cougars beat Washington-Liberty 2-0 in their opener with goals by Brooke Benson and Alli Calder.
The journey has just begun, however. The girls are about to enter a stretch that features six games over seven days. That can be both exciting and physically taxing. However, Keenan said the goal is to make sure the girls take it one game at a time and not look past any opponent or game, despite the schedule.
“Our first priority is the next game. I always tell our team about getting in the flow and going through the motion, and it’s not always about that,” Keenan said. “It’s about developing a routine, whether it be on the field or in the classroom, and the girls should know that and build relationships on and off the field to help each other.”
Oakton will have a tough schedule ahead of them following their grueling stretch with notable district matchups, including a return trip to Madison on September 20 before welcoming the Warhawks on Oct. 6. They also have to contend with teams like Westfield, Centreville, Chantilly, and South Lakes. Still, Keenan says the work the girls have done off the field will play a significant role as they get closer to district play.
“This year, the girls have already spent a lot of time getting to know each other on and off the field, and they love just being around each other, which really shows on the field,” Keenan said.
