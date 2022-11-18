The U.S. Navy sailed into Springfield on Nov. 10 as part of National Warrior Care Month for an introductory adaptive sports camp led by Navy Wounded Warrior. Established in 2008, Warrior Care Month focuses on increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those who care for them.
Navy Wounded Warrior is the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. Non-medical care can include assistance with pay issues, bedside travel, lodging for family members, childcare, caregiver resources, adaptive sports, and more. They support the service members through recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration back to duty or transition into the community when return to duty is not possible.
Every year, Navy Wounded Warrior offers several adaptive-sports camps designed to help service members in their recovery journey. Each activity has been modified to meet the individual abilities of seriously wounded, ill, and injured service members. Among the offered programs during the November week-long camp were indoor rowing, field, powerlifting, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.
Acting Director for Casualty Support Jenna Link said this year’s camp was quiet at the start. Still, ultimately, the mood lightened by the end of the week, with relationships being created due to the time spent together.
“The first day of camp this year, everyone was quiet, shy, and to themselves, and by the time it was over, they had a new bond within each other.” Link said. “Some of them have never played rugby or basketball before, and now they can.”
Former U.S. Navy diver Julius “Jay” McManus credits the camp for having a life-altering effect on him after suffering injuries from his time in the Navy, including “dead spots” in his brain from a traumatic injury, severe spinal damage, and a lump in his throat from radiation exposure.
In a recent profile published in The Washington Post, he said, “I did hit some very dark places. I had made plans to terminate my existence and was trying to find the best way to do it without having a negative impact on my family. I went to an adaptive sports introductory camp with the Navy Wounded Warrior program, and it was through that camp that I found a renewed sense of purpose and a renewed sense of self.”
All Sailors and Coast Guardsmen enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to include athletics in their recovery plans to maintain strength and endurance, build self-esteem, lower stress, and prevent secondary medical conditions from developing.
The intro sports camps are a week-long opportunity for service members with little to no experience in adaptive athletics to try multiple sports in a supportive environment. Service members can meet and build connections with others who are also going through transitional, healing, and recovery journeys. However, this is not a public forum but strictly for those enrolled in the program.
Service members can self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior. Family members are often the best advocates and can directly refer their Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, too. Command leadership and medical teams, chaplains, and other support services can make referrals, too.
“When something happens, reports of the injuries are sent to us, and we get them from several different referral sources, and they go through a review.” Link said. “Once the cases are gone through, and an assessment is completed, our committee goes through that info to see if they meet enrollment criteria.”
The program will have several other camps, most immediately in January at Pt. Hueneme, near Los Angeles, and then in February at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge, an intramural competition between the military branches, will be held at the Naval Air Station in North Island near San Diego, Calif. in June.
