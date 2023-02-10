In a home conference game, the Mount Vernon Girls Basketball team bested Hayfield on Feb. 3. The game went into overtime and the Lady Majors came back to win 56-48.
The team’s record is currently (11-6) overall, and is (9-3) in the conference. Lady Majors are in a strong place in the conference with three games left of the season. A lot has changed since the beginning of the season.
“I think the players on the team are understanding their role in the team. We all bring it together and it makes our team way much better, we are sharing the ball more amongst the five players on the court,” said Coach India Thomas. “I think because of that, we’ve been able to have more success and generate more points on the offensive side of the court.”
According to Thomas, it’s the change of how well the players are working together on the court as one single unit, not individual players.
The team came into the game with back-to-back wins against Lewis and Edison. Mount Vernon lost to Edison earlier in the season. The Majors spend a lot of time executing on the court and watching films.
“I think getting a visual of their performance for these players helps them understand their mistakes and things they need to improve on,” said Thomas. “Players following the game plan has helped pick up the last two back-to-back wins.”
Before the game against Hayfield, the consecutive wins helped the team boost their confidence. Thomas is starting to see the players believe in themselves ever since those wins, but that hasn’t been a problem for the team as a whole.
The lead scorers on the season for Mount Vernon are Litzy Gonzales and Natalie Turner. Gonzales is averaging 18 points per game and is two points away from setting a record for herself on a thousand points in her entire high school career, she scored 24 points against Hayfield.
Not only do these players lead the soul of the team, but one player, Princess Mensah, has stepped up in her senior year as a small forward. She is becoming a huge help for Mount Vernon’s defense. Mensah gained 10 rebounds and points from the game against Hayfield.
As a team, Mount Vernon’s offense is averaging 55 points per game.
“I think the entire team, especially those who have not scored points in the season, have stepped up to make huge plays for us,” said Thomas. “Everyone is playing their role and it’s helping the team grow.”
Confidence changed the landscape for this game, both Mount Vernon and Hayfield are forming a rivalry that is growing in the district. According to Thomas, it didn’t affect their confidence playing on their home court.
“I thought we matched up well with Hayfield, it was a fun game,” said Thomas. “I see the player’s confidence growing as practices and games go by.”
Thomas said she was impressed by the win against Hayfield. Despite the team facing adversity during the game when at one point they had a scoring drought, they came back to put the game into overtime.
“For the players to overcome that and bring the game to a tie situation, was huge for us,” said Thomas. “We learned from this game that we have to fight until the last second. We’ve been in these situations before when we have to crawl all the back, we did that against Hayfield.”
The play style for Mount Vernon was fairly consistent and matched up with Hayfield’s defense. It was all about executing their half-court offense. On defense, the team mainly faced man-to-man situations.
After the game, the Lady Majors were relieved and excited that they defeated Hayfield, a tough opponent. Thomas explained that it wasn’t pretty but they got the job done in the end.
As for improvements, according to the coach, the team needs to limit the turnovers and there should be more rebounds for Mount Vernon on both offense and defense, as they prepare for a district playoff run.
“After the regular season, I think those two key factors will be key in terms of what type of success we will have in the playoffs,” said the coach.
With two games left in the regular season for Mount Vernon, they first have to go up against Annandale on Feb. 7, who the Lady Majors last defeated by a score of 61-49. According to Thomas, the expectation is that there will be some pressure from the defense side of that team.
“We have to be able to handle their pressure and offensively work the ball inside out, defensively we have to contain the ball,” she said.
In a Feb. 7 game, Mount Vernon prevailed over Annandale 76-34.
