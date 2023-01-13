Mount Vernon suffered a hard home conference loss on Jan. 5 against Edison, losing 68-45. The team failed to find a way to pick up a win, but they remain in a good place with a great record on the season.
Mount Vernon currently has a (5-5) overall record and is (3-1) in the conference.
Improvements have been made to the team despite the losing streak the team has had during their winter tournament. When the team responds to adversity when they lose a game, players and coaches step up to try to turn things around and win the next game.
“We tried to get back to who we were at the beginning of the season,” said Coach India Thomas. “Our practices have been more intense and focused.”
Mount Vernon’s response to adversity when they lose a game has been a positive one. On the road ahead they face conference opponents for the remainder of the season.
“These are the games that really matter, each one,” said Thomas.
It’s still early in the season for the team, a district championship is in the sights for Mount Vernon despite their loss against Edison. Thomas believes that while it’s still early, she expects the team to do well.
“We have some players who can produce. We aren’t a big team by any means but the talent is there,” said Thomas.
Key players who were standouts during the game were Natalie Turner and Litzy Gonzales. Turner put up 17 points while Gonzales scored 14 points.
Even though encountering a losing streak in their winter tournament, they made a comeback to win a well-needed game to remain positive in the season against Lewis. The team still has a lot to learn as they move forward for the remainder of the season.
“We have to learn to trust each other. We have to build that togetherness on the court,” said Thomas. “Those will be the two key factors if we want to compete for a championship.”
During the game against Edison, Mount Vernon’s competitiveness helped the team keep up all game. Edison’s offense and defense were aggressive all throughout the match. Even though Edison kept Mount Vernon on balance, they brought the speed out of the Lady Majors.
“They are a tough team, when we played them we struggled with turnovers,” said Thomas. “They also out-rebounded us by double digits.”
Rebounds and turnovers were two key factors during the game the Lady Majors struggled with to be able to find a way to win. It was tough for the team to overcome that during the game.
“Next time we play them, we have to get better at rebounding and ball security,” said Thomas. “I give them credit, they fought hard and have great coaches.”
Despite losing, this serves as a wake-up call for the Lady Majors. The team understands that they need to be better and will use the loss as a lesson to do better for the next game. Mindset hasn’t changed for the team, they are remaining locked in to put all their effort into practices and games.
“They want to get better. They spend a lot of time watching films,” said Thomas. “I don’t think we played our best game yet, but we are in the process of fixing the things we need to fix.”
For the remainder of the season, passes and self-inflicting turnovers will be one thing that the Lady Majors will clean up during practice in order to get themselves prepared ahead of the next match against Hayfield.
Preparation will be no different for Mount Vernon, they approach each game the same way. However, the expectation from their coach on the upcoming match against Hayfield will be a tough one.
“I think it’s going to be a good game. I think we will be evenly matched,” said Thomas.
The main goal for the rest of the season for Mount Vernon will be to get better every day. No matter if it’s in practice, weight room, or during the game.
“We try to be at least 1 percent better every day,” said Thomas. “As we progress, we will get better on the court. It takes one game at a time. We had some great moments in the season.”
