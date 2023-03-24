Simas Kacerauskas scored 25 points as the McLean Select “A” 8th Grade Boys team defeated Braddock Road Youth Club to cap off a perfect 17-0 season and the title of Fairfax County Youth Basketball League Champions.
“I’ve been coaching basketball for a long time and my goal is to focus on my guys and what they do,” Head Coach Rob Harley said. “This year, I believed 17-0 was possible and I saw it every practice and I never plan on losing a game, and I’ve instilled that in my boys and I’m proud of what they did.”
Kacerauskas scored seven three-pointers and recorded five assists, three steals, and two blocks in the final game of the season, earning high praise from Harley, who says Kacerauskas is one of the finest players he has ever coached, not just from a talent perspective, but character as well.
In addition to Kacerauskas, Connor Cully, and Wes Ochsendorf stepped their game up, ultimately finishing with All-League recognition. Tyler Kim, Luke Murphy, Luke Swigart, Hudson Mostashari, Max Liu, and JT Holoubek also made significant contributions throughout the year.
Mark Joyner was not on the initial roster but joined Harley’s team with his work ethic and desire to learn and eventually made it on the roster. In the championship game, Joyner’s efforts finally paid off.
Despite their flawless record and perfect ending, McLean had a challenging path to the championship. Yet their biggest obstacle didn’t come on the court. It came off it. Harley said resentment from the outside played a vital role in keeping his team focused on finishing strong.
“The league sent an email to our commissioner after someone outside lied about us lying about our scores. Because of that, they were considering putting us out of the league playoffs and it pissed our guys off,” Harley said. “They said that these boys are dominating and it’s not making other teams better. This news essentially made us tell our guys to not play hard and again, it pissed them off.”
According to league rules, if a team wins by 40 points or more, the head coach would be suspended for a game. Three infractions of the same kind during a season and the head coach would be let go from his team. Incensed by being forced to tone it down, Harley said his players, while upset, instead of lashing out, got even.
“The coaches are volunteer coaches. It sucks for the boys that they have to tone it down despite what we teach them because of the ruling and they didn’t like that. But, at the same time, we used it as motivation to be the last ones standing. I love my boys and they went in with a vengeance. It’s not sports if you are not competing,” Harley said.
Against competition from Vienna, Fairfax, Arlington, Chantilly, Alexandria, Centreville, and Gainesville, McLean refused to buckle, earning a perfect 14-0 record during the regular season. In the playoffs, the team only flexed their muscles greater. Against Lee-Mount Vernon, Arlington, and ultimately Braddock Road in the finals at Westfield High School, McLean continued their dominant ways.
Harley also added frustration about Kacerauskas not being named MVP of the league in favor of another player but is more than satisfied with winning the tournament and being the last one standing.
“When we got into the playoffs, we played pissed off,” Harley said. “We couldn’t play to our style as much as we wanted because we had to please the league. This championship means everything to us. The awards like the MVP are voted on by coaches across the league and those coaches had a problem with how we played. I understand the frustration, but again, I’ll take the title and so will my guys.”
The “Us Against the World Mindset” played the perfect tune for Harley and his players. Individual awards, according to Harley, are nice, but winning the championship trophy is a greater accomplishment.
