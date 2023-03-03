Daniel Nguyen has seen his fair share of elite wrestlers and thrilling victories during his tenure as head coach of the wrestling program at Marshall High School.
Yet, this past season brought a level of joy and rapture that had not been seen by the Statesmen in their program’s history.
Eight individuals of the boy’s wrestling team captured a district title, the team finished second in the Northern Region behind Westfield, and took fifth place in the state of Virginia, the highest finish in school history. Seven wrestlers found themselves competing in the state match as a result of their accomplishment.
Additionally, five individuals from the girls’ side competed at the state level as well, the first girls’ VHSL state tournament of wrestling. Two of them placed; Sophie Mazhari was a state finalist in the 146 lbs. competition and Oriana Piazza placed third in the 156.
“When the postseason started, we entered with confidence and we won a district title and with eight individual district champions, we broke a school record, so that was great,” Nguyen said.
Indeed, it is. Owen Lebkisher, who won first place in his event, the 157 lb, is the first state champion in Marshall history in more than half a century. Ben Levy took second place in the 120 lb weight class, while Soran Pirhoun won third place in the 285.
“Going into his match, Owen was an underdog compared to his opponent, who is going to wrestle Division 1 next year, it felt like the whole sports arena was rooting for his opponent,” Nguyen said.
When the season began, Nguyen knew he had talented kids, but he didn’t imagine the amount of success they would have this year. In his view, the team exceeded expectations and came away with a load of impressive hardware. Nguyen also credits his assistant coaches for the time they spend working with the wrestlers and helping them refine their technique while offering words of encouragement and support.
Nguyen has been in his current role for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for a number of years. In addition to coaching wrestling, Nguyen is also a special education teacher at the Davis Career Center, at Marshall.
Nguyen also says that work ethic and being coachable goes a long way in seeing how successful a kid can be. He loves teaching his kids life lessons that they can use while they are not only competing but once they move on from this sport into a new chapter in their lives.
Once a former wrestler, Nguyen’s head coach, Jason Planakis, at the time was a football coach and talked him into wrestling. Nguyen said both sports go hand in hand in terms of work ethic and physicality. Fast forward to the present day, the ideals remain the same. Intensity, intellect, and work ethic work well on the gridiron as it does on the mat.
“I teach them that when my guys go into a match, the record does not matter, and it’s important to worry about yourself and the match at hand. Don’t look at the bracket, take it one match at a time, and remember that everyone is beatable,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said the sport brings camaraderie between the team and he enjoys how the community has embraced the wrestling program as much as the football and basketball programs in addition to how well his wrestlers conduct themselves at tournaments by getting along with others and making others feel proud about their accomplishments.
“I always love seeing how our team interacts with other wrestlers because they too understand what goes on in practices and what it takes to get to this point, so I always want my kids to be an example for others,” Nguyen said.
Marshall’s roster features a plethora of seniors that will be leaving at the end of this year, and Nguyen said that it will be hard to fill their shoes, but he is confident that the class coming in and those returning can help continue the tradition and build upon the success they brought this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.