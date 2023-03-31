Following a 13-4 win over Westfield on May 3 last season, then Madison Warhawks goalkeeper Eric Jones boldly proclaimed that his team would go to a state championship.
As if on cue, the Warhawks lost only one more game the rest of the season and capped off the year with a convincing 8-5 win over the Battlefield Bobcats at John Champe High School. The words of Jones were cemented as prophetic.
Jones has moved on to college, as have several others of last year’s champions, including the team’s four captains Gavin Levay, Daniel Jacobs, Tyler Whittle, and Ethan Do. Still, Head Coach Aaron Solomon’s roster is hungry to return to the state title and repeat. An opportunity was taken away from them in 2020 when they couldn’t defend their first state championship in 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
“This year, expectations are higher as defending champions,” Solomon said. “Last year, I believe we maximized our potential as a team, and we’re looking to do the same this year.” This year’s roster returns several starters and contributors from last year’s team, including Jake Green, Ollie Hau, Toby Kuhns, Carter Casto, Ethan Hodge, Jayden Do, and brothers Mark and Will Rubley.
The Warhawks do not appear to have lost a step, winning their first two games against significant opponents. In both games, the Warhawks have walked away victorious, looking more and more like a team that has the potential to win back-to-back state titles, a feat that is an arduous task in any sport, let alone lacrosse.
One of those games was against reigning 4A state champs Cheyenne Mountain, based in Colorado. The game went down to the wire, with the Warhawks stealing a 7-6 win in the waning seconds.
While the Concorde District figures to be as competitive, if not better, than last year, other squads across Virginia are looking to wrestle the title away from the Warhawks. Last year’s runner-up, Battlefield, is also in the thick of the race to get back to the state finals and avenge back-to-back state finals losses.
Madison’s next game is against the Yorktown Patriots on Thursday. Yorktown defeated the Warhawks twice last season, including in the regional championship. Madison won when it mattered most, in the state semi-finals.
Additionally, Madison has a date with Landon out of Bethesda later this year. The Bears are a private school and many times have been nationally ranked given their competition. Solomon said this opportunity is good for his group as they get a chance to play against one of the best teams in the DMV.
“You’re seeing more public schools play private schools this year. I think it’s great for the players in the area to get exposed to a different type of lacrosse than they usually see,” Solomon said.
The Warhawks will learn more about themselves as they play four games over the next eight days—including three straight opponents after Yorktown from the Patriot District in West Potomac, Lake Braddock, and South County. But, as Solomon states, he wants to see whether or not his players still have the same hunger they had last season that helped vault them to a state title. So far, so good.
“This year’s team, I’m hoping to see them continue to have that same hunger and keep grinding day after day in order to maximize their potential,” he said. “I don’t want to see these guys take anything for granted, and for the many seniors we have, it will be the last season they play and make the most out of every moment they have, and if they do that, the rest will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.