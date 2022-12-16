Another year, the same unfortunate result for the Madison Warhawks. Both years, they ran into state powerhouses in the state title game at Old Dominion University. In both years, they leave with runner-up trophies.
Last year, the Oscar Smith Tigers and their high-powered offense told the story in a 42-17 defeat. This time, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles and their historic offense walked away with the bling in a 48-14 victory.
The Eagles scored more than 900 points heading into the Dec. 10 contest. Once again, they looked like their usual dominant selves and now walk away with their first state title in school history, avenging their 49-7 loss to Manchester four years ago. Madison, meanwhile, is left to accept another second-place finish.
“They are a good team and played us well, and we fought the entire game,” Senior Nolan Wilbricht said.
The Warhawks had a hard time all afternoon handling Freedom sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. and junior quarterback Tristan Evans, both of whom not only played a prominent role in Freedom’s now 15-0 season but in the state final as well against the “Dark Side” defense, who, during their 11-game win streak, was about as dominant a crew as has been in Fairfax County in recent memory.
The tone of the game was set from the opening kickoff as Madison came out aggressive but, multiple times, couldn’t sustain complete drives. Meanwhile, the Eagles took care of business from the opening snap. Overton started the scoring late in the first quarter before junior Elijah Reed’s touchdown catch from Evans made it 14-0 with just over three minutes left in the opening period.
Warhawk senior Angelo Jreige’s long run early in the second quarter got Madison near the goal line. Four plays later, senior Mac Lewis snuck underneath Eagles defenders for a touchdown, but a delay on the extra point resulted in a block that kept the Eagles up 14-6.
Freedom wasted no time getting their groove back, using a screen pass to sophomore Carleton “Juju” Preston that took the Eagles right past midfield in the blink of an eye. Freedom would finish the drive with a touchdown pass to Kameron Courtney to make it 21-6. Madison would drive down the field, but a fourth-down gamble came up short.
However, penalties on the ensuing drive by the Eagles and an interception by senior Ian Kenny kept the Warhawks down by 15 heading into intermission, eerily similar to their 2021 loss to Oscar Smith when Madison was down 21-10 at the break before Tigers running back Kevon King’s breakout second half performance doomed the black and red.
Once again, the opposition’s running game took center stage in the second half. Overton’s big run on Freedom’s first drive of the third quarter put the score at 28-6. Lewis’ touchdown run on the ensuing possession, combined with a two-point conversion, brought the score to 28-14. Late in the third, facing a fourth-and-goal from the one, Madison could not stop Overton, whose third touchdown effectively sealed the deal, giving the Eagles an insurmountable 35-14 lead. Sophomore Dominic Knicely’s kickoff return on the ensuing play gave hope, but the Warhawks couldn’t match the Eagles’ speed.
On the first play of the final period, Madison went for it on a fourth-and-goal, but a bad call blew a potential touchdown, ultimately sealing their fate. Freedom junior Isaiah Harper would tack on a 65-yard pick-six, and Reed would catch another touchdown pass from backup quarterback Caleb Tucker to end the scoring at 48-14 and cap off their 15-0 season.
“It was a disappointing end, but the boys are in high spirits,” senior Jake Green said. Senior Michael Delgado also added that if they could have changed anything, it would be to focus on the little things and not get down on themselves after facing a large deficit.
An unfortunate end to such a remarkable run and one of the great turnaround stories this year. Madison will continue to pursue a state title. Next year can’t come fast enough for the Warhawks. This setback is only temporary, given the culture they have created at the school.
“This year showed the ability of the Madison coaches to lead young men and equip them with valuable traits and lessons. From where we started to where we ended, as a whole, we pushed through adversity and answered the uncertainty of others,” Wilbricht said.
