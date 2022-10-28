As a Fairfax local and long-time runner, Lionel Jackson has been active in the running community for quite a while. Between the ages of 10-25 he was an active runner and participated in track and field regularly. Soon after though, he’d take a break from running for a while and did not participate in it at all. Then at 40 years old, Jackson got back into the game and decided to stick with it. Up to this point, Jackson has competed in the Commonwealth Games five times and doesn’t seem like he’ll be stopping anytime soon.
“What I love about the Commonwealth Games is that people of all ages can compete and win big,” Jackson said. “Whether they be senior citizens or young professionals, no one lets up in the slightest and that’s what makes the tournament so exciting to be a part of.”
Jackson does admit that what also gives him such joy about competing in the Commonwealth Games is that it’s consistent and keeps him engaged year in and year out.
“For the longest time I couldn’t find a master’s circuit where I was willing to compete at a high level, but then I found the games and it’s just a well-done tournament all-around,” Jackson said.
At this yearly competition, Jackson competed in a variety of events and showcased his versatility on the track and field circuit. “I always like to mix it up by racing in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs as a sprinter,” he said.
At 57 years old, Jackson has shown no signs of slowing down and does not plan to put an end to his track and field endeavors anytime soon. He also stated that he could see himself being involved with the games when he’s a senior citizen.
“I plan to continue competing until I am physically unable to. There are so many folks in this tourney who are way older than I am and still go hard at it every year. So, I will not allow age to stop me from doing something that gives me so much joy and passion in life,” Jackson said.
Whenever this event comes around, there’s always someone who comes in and looks to make a name for themselves while stealing the show. It goes without saying that Jackson is ready to win all the big trophies and come out victorious in his next showing at the Commonwealth Games. Even with a deep talent pool that enters the mix each time, Jackson still rises to the occasion and does everything in his arsenal to reel in the gold. So, the rest of the competition better watch out because Jackson is one competitor who won’t stop and never backs down from the competition. No matter how overwhelming the odds may seem, you can count on him to show up in a major way during the next round of the Commonwealth Games.
