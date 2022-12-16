Sophia Bernstein, of McLean, was recently named to the 2022 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) fall all-academic team for volleyball. The recognition honors sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Bernstein, a senior majoring in psychology, is a graduate of The Madeira School.
The NESCAC, established in 1971, includes 11 highly selective colleges and universities located in the Northeast and sponsors 27 conference championship sports.
Hamilton is home to 29 intercollegiate varsity teams and competes at the NCAA Division III level. Roughly a third of the College’s 2,000 undergraduate students participate in at least one varsity sport.
Hamilton College is located in Clinton, N.Y.
