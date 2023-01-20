Larry Choates has an extensive background in football, from his days as a player in high school to becoming an assistant and finally taking over the program at John R. Lewis High School and becoming the head coach; it has certainly been a long ride with multiple accomplishments.
Now, he may have received his biggest honor yet. The longtime coach was recently announced as a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year by the Washington Commanders.
“I grew up watching NFL Films and was a big football fan, and I never thought I’d receive this honor,” Choates said. “When I heard the news, I was surprised, and it took my breath away, and when I told the team, they were extremely excited. I had to hold onto the news for a month.”
Lewis High School Principal Alfonso Smith echoed similar sentiments of gratitude for Choates, speaking not just about his impact on the football field but off it as well.
“We are so proud of the recognition that the Washington Commanders are extending to our football coach, Larry Choates. Coach Choates works tirelessly to not only coach our student-athletes on the field, but he serves our community by also leading our student-athletes off the field,” Smith said. “At John R. Lewis High School, we build bridges to connect all of our Lancers to their full potential. Coach Choates’ football program helps make this happen with a special group of our students.”
This honor is reserved for high school football coaches who display integrity, achievement, and leadership qualities on and off the field. All traits that best describe Choates and his pedigree. As a nominee, Choates will receive both a $1,000 personal award and an additional $1,000 towards the Lancer football program.
From humble beginnings as an assistant coach to taking over a program and leading it for more than two decades, the story is remarkable. Choates has been an assistant coach at many high schools across Fairfax County and has taken lessons from each stop and applied them in his current role.
While Lewis High School may be among the smallest schools in Fairfax County, Choates’ efforts make it seem like that is not the case. The work done off the field is what sets the coach apart from his colleagues, notably his work with kids.
Choates and his players participate in Read Across America Week by reading to students at a local elementary school. Additionally, he implemented a program to have Spanish-speaking members of the coaching staff partner with various teams and departments at the school to help bridge any language barriers and personally connect with the players.
The best statistic of his coaching career is that his team has experienced a 100 percent graduation rate while he has coached at Lewis High School.
If the NFL ultimately gives Choates this honor, he will win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, where Choates has said that he will take his wife. However, there is also an all-expenses paid trip to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, which will likely be reserved for Choates and his father.
“I would certainly take my dad to the Super Bowl if given the opportunity, given the bonding experiences that we had together when I was younger and how important that game is to us,” Choates said.
Choates may be given this honor as an individual, but in his mind, this is about the Lancer community and those who have been supportive since the very beginning.
