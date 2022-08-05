After being sidelined for the past two years, the North Fairfax County Babe Ruth baseball team has bounced back in a major way. Previously denied access to playing baseball in any group capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, these restrictions made it difficult for the kids to actively participate in the sport they love. Nonetheless, they’ve jumped right back into the swing of things and built strong team chemistry. Now the 14s NFC All-Stars find themselves in Tallahassee for the Southeast Regionals of the Little League World Series.
As much of a success story as this has been, the bigger storyline here that remains is the impact local leagues like the NFC Babe Ruth baseball team can have on communities. Kids have struggled to compete against paid travel teams and other programs due to the fact that these teams draw their talent from the area and pay a premium to play on those teams, according to Russell Pearman, manager of the 14s NFC All-Stars. He said local, club and community-based leagues allow people to volunteer and the kids to play at a developmental level thus giving them stronger opportunities to excel in different facets of the game.
“When you look at people trying to sell baseball as an achievement in college on scholarship (D1 level), there aren’t many of these available and I like to think that community baseball allows kids to become lifelong fans,” said Pearman. “It also allows adults to coach their kids and other kids and give back to the game. Whether it’s coaching at their old high school or middle school league, it’s not just about being a player, but also being an advocate for the game. The kids are excited to have had the chance to play in this tournament and this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them.”
Pearman strongly believes that kids get more time on the field when playing in a house league as opposed to travel baseball programs because those teams tend to be more exclusive, and skills-based. With a community-based team like North Fairfax County Babe Ruth baseball, Pearman feels that kids of all skill levels can come right in and learn the fundamentals of the game. All the while getting to have fun playing the sport and developing a strong passion for it.
The NFC is also made up of kids who have played in different house leagues and local clubs. Some of these kids were even novices and made major contributions during the NFC’s recent run of success. This developmental league has allowed kids to grow their skills at their own pace and establish a rhythm.
“I like playing for the NFC representing the people from my area, and playing against good competition,” said Ryan Gill, who’s been a vital part of his team’s success. “It gave me an opportunity to get some big hits and help my team pull out some big wins.”
“Playing in this team, with this league has taught me that no matter how hard it gets just keep going,” said Dhilan Ramgopal. “I love playing NFC because of all the teammates around me.”
All-in-all, the benefits of community baseball seem to vastly trump that of travel-based programs and other selective programs for that matter. This is mainly due to the lack of opportunities and community that kids get deprived of when playing for those teams. Inclusivity and belonging has been heavily emphasized by Pearman as the leader of a local squad that’s made great strides. As the 14s NFC All-Stars aim to continue playing at a high level in the Little League World Series, this just further goes to show that community-based leagues and club teams can also be recognized on the bigger stage.
