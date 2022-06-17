Last week, Lorton’s Laurel Hill Golf Club hosted the 2022 U.S. Disabled Open Golf Championship. However, it wasn’t even supposed to be in Virginia. It was supposed to be in Oklahoma City, but those plans changed.
“We were scheduled for Oklahoma City, but they canceled at the last minute,” said Jason Faircloth, founder of the U.S. Disabled Golf Association. “We then decided to give this course a shot, and I’m glad that we did.”
The Association once hosted its event in Richmond and Orlando; last year, it held it in Mesa, Arizona. Jesse Coffman, the Director of Golf for the Fairfax County Park Authority, reached out to Faircloth about what it would take to host this event.
It was a quick turnaround, and it took a lot of work to make it happen. Coffman said there were several factors as to why Association chose to come to Lorton to host its event.
“We are a championship golf course,” Coffman said. “The association knew that we had the type of caliber golf course they were looking for.”
The course had previously hosted the 2013 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship tournament. Additionally, the Association had the support of the community and the club and courses’ resources that they could use and make it easier for the players.
Coffman also said that the course was able to provide adaptive golf carts for the players and give them a great experience. Because of the popularity of golf as a sport, it was a no-brainer not to realize just how successful this could be, said Faircloth.
“We had about three or four months of planning, and everyone pitched in and started working as hard as they could to make this happen,” Faircloth said.
Created in 2015, the USDGA organizes and provides competitive golf opportunities for Americans with disabilities. Additionally, the championship allows physically and intellectually impaired folks to compete in a PGA-style setting.
Fairfax County Park Authority Executive Director Jai Cole said that hosting this tournament was a “testament to the quality of the club’s facilities and the agency’s ongoing commitment to accessibility for all.”
After the three-day event, Coffman said that the event was a success and how great it felt to watch people come out and support the players. Those in attendance watched one player, Stephen Terpak, record a hole-in-one. Coffman says that the golf course is a perfect place to host the event, and they look forward to hosting more such events in the future.
“We pride ourselves in ensuring conditions are in tremendous shape,” Coffman said. “Rick Owens, our superintendent, and his staff do a great job preparing the courses as they always do.”
Faircloth said that the Association does have a place in mind for where they wish to host their next event, but that remains a mystery until they announce it themselves.
