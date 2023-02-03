Laurel Hill Golf Club was ranked among the top 20 best golf courses in Virginia according to the annual Golfers’ Choice lists generated by the GolfPass community ratings and reviews. The course was rated no. 11 in the commonwealth.
Laurel Hill’s recognition was based on its 4.5 out of 5 overall rating and 97% recommendation rate based on conditions, value, layout, friendliness, pace and amenities. Reviews routinely note well-maintained greens and fairways, challenging layout, robust practice facilities, and friendly staff and volunteers.
Laurel Hill Golf Club’s open, rolling terrain offers players an exceptional golf experience, with 18 memorable and unique holes situated on the old Lorton prison grounds. The course features multi-tiered elevation changes, extensive bunkers and an unusual variety in green complexes. Multiple tees with varying distances as low as 5,000 yards ensure playability for all levels; while meticulously groomed, bent grass fairways promise high-quality playing conditions. An elegant 9,400-square-foot clubhouse is the site’s centerpiece. The clubhouse contains an expanded pro shop and the Tower Grill restaurant.
Laurel Hill Golf Club is home to Eisman Golf Academy. Jon Eisman, founder and lead instructor, is a Top 10 Golf Digest Instructor with a talented and experienced instruction staff that utilizes technology to better educate and train for better overall movement patterns. Indoor and outdoor instruction available.
Laurel Hill Golf Club is located at 8701 Laurel Hill Crest Drive in Lorton. It is operated by the Fairfax County Park Authority. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BzqJgm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.