Earlier this month the Langley High School crew team sculled into its 30th season at the Occoquan River at Sandy Run Regional Park. Initially started by five board members, two coaches and 36 students in the fall of 1992, the co-ed crew team has grown in size and skill over three decades.
The Langley crew, called Saxons, is not a team but instead a club because only select Fairfax County schools offer crew. Due to the club designation, Langley and other clubs do not receive financial support from Fairfax County Public Schools.
Despite these limitations, the Langley crew has grown to 127 crew members, 12 coaches, and 40 board members with 60 erg rowers and 15 shells today. To support the club, the crew team is financed and managed by the Langley Crew Boosters Club, a local nonprofit, to cover membership dues, fundraising and additional activity fees. This support has allowed Langley crew to invest in training and equipment to give the crew club the best opportunity for success.
This investment continues to pay dividends. Langley crew has captured state championships every year since 2012 and many crew members have gone on to represent at the National level. Several have gone on to row at the collegiate level including Dani Smith who committed to Duquesne University and Gemma DiRienzo who committed to LaSalle University.
“We’ve consistently grown year over year. A part of that is students don’t need any previous crew experience,” said club Co-President Suzanne Davenport.
As Langley works to shape crew members from novice to highly competitive rowers, they are continually exposed to the highest levels of competition including the historic Stotesbury Cup Regatta and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Nationals regatta.
In addition to dominating on the water, due to the physical demands and extensive time commitments, approximately three out of four crew members consistently maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
Such success is largely due to the impressive support and commitment from Saxon parents and friends.
“The parents are like a family,” said fellow Co-President Tine Kristensen.
As the parents bond among themselves, parents have noticed a stronger bond with their rowers.
“My son calls me everyday on his way home from practice,” said Davenport. Kristensen also attests that her relationship with her rower is stronger because of rowing.
As both leaders embark on their final year of co-presidency because their rowers are approaching graduation they established the Langley Crew Alumni program.
The alumni program wants to reconnect with former rowers, parents, and coaches to further strengthen the growing crew club. The club is inviting alumni to the first annual Langley Classic on April 15 at the Georgetown Waterfront Park.
During the Classic, Langley will scrimmage a local competitor and the 30th anniversary boat, the Founder’s Pearl will have two seats named in honor of two of founders and initial board members.
With 13 regatta events scheduled for the 30th season, Langley crew is prepared for another impressive term.
