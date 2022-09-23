For years, the Lake Braddock Bruins have been one of Virginia’s most successful programs, sending several players to well-established college programs and consistently vying for a state championship.
However, the postseason has been a different story. Postseason woes have often followed regular season dominance. The Bruins have only been to one state championship in their history. A 35-21 loss to the Thomas Dale Knights in 2009.
Outside of 2009, the Bruins have struggled to return to the big game. The Jim Poythress era is a prime example. Despite talented stars such as Caleb Henderson, Kyle Edwards, Ibrahim Mansaray, and Lamont Adkins leading the way, the Bruins found themselves on the short end of the stick multiple times.
Bruins Head Football Coach Mike Dougherty knows the records and the reputation of Lake Braddock. Dougherty says the players are also fully aware of what’s expected of them and what their predecessors have done.
“We’re aware of what the guys in the past have done, but we have three goals this year. District, Region, and State Championship,” Dougherty said. “Our guys are bought into that idea and concept, and they know nothing is guaranteed.”
Dougherty knows a thing or two about elevating teams to greater heights. While at Woodson for three years, “Coach Doc’s” units were consistently among the best statistically. Dougherty took the Braddock job in 2017, and success never wavered again until the postseason.
This year figures to be different. The Bruins (3-0) have a strong senior class leading the way. Except for their 34-31 win over defending state-runner-up Madison, Lake Braddock has averaged 52.5 points per game and has only allowed 15 points defensively outside of the Madison contest.
“Other than the Madison game, both sides have gotten off to a really good start this season with putting points on the board, and our defense has been a shutdown unit,” Dougherty said. “It gives our kids the confidence to go out there and perform at a high level.”
The Bruins feel that their current players are special enough to finally break through and capture that elusive state title in addition to the Patriot District and the Northern Region.
Senior quarterback Daniel Lipovski returns after a stellar junior season and leads an explosive Bruins attack that features running back Elliot Meine. Braddock also has wide receiver Jalen Walker and tight end Jalen Hoffman on the outside to help split the defense.
Speaking of defense, the Bruins boast a fierce unit led by senior linebacker Drew Wisecarver and defensive lineman Cavon Dixon. Dougherty said his defense’s strong play allows the Bruins’ offense to be as explosive as they are, complementing both sides.
“This year’s seniors were junior starters last year, and they contributed heavily to our success,” Daughtery said. “Competition brings the best out of the guys, and they embrace that.”
As often is the case, the journey is never easy. The Patriot District boasts rival South County and a very feisty West Springfield team. There’s also Robinson, who’s known for its physicality. Dougherty said that like Concorde District, which boasts Madison, Westfield, South Lakes, and Centreville, the Patriot District is equally as competitive and should bode well for Braddock this year.
“The Patriot District, in my eyes, has increased its competition over the last few years, and though the Concorde is still strong, the Patriot has produced several great teams, and it’s a tough district. There are five teams here that can win the region, and it’s on us to stay healthy and get through November,” Dougherty said.
Lake Braddock takes on Annandale on Sept. 23 before going on the road to South Lakes the following week. Their biggest game comes in November when they head off to Lorton to take on South County on Oct. 4.
