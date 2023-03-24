Madison Girl’s Basketball rose to the challenge of competing again for a state title. It was a difficult task, but the Lady Warhawks were able to find the answer to that challenge by capturing the top spot in the state for the fourth consecutive year.
In the past three seasons, the team was able to capture titles with a record win average of about 20-plus games. This season, the Lady Warhawks pulled off an overtime 49-46 nailbiter over Manchester at VCU’s Siegel Center on March 10 to finish with a record (25-4) overall and (9-2) record in the conference.
“It feels pretty good, they worked hard all season and I don’t think we were expected to win,” said Head Coach Kirsten Stone. “There’s excitement, but it’s time to get back to normal life, enjoy it for a little bit and start preparing for next year.”
According to Stone, this season was a bit different since everyone underestimated the Lady Warhawks. Last season, the team didn’t lose to any Northern Virginia teams, only prep schools.
After Stone’s 15-year tenure at Madison, she feels good about where the team is headed.
“I think it’s a testament to my players like they definitely came in and worked really hard,” she said. “It’s been quite an experience.”
Madison went on a 12-2 run in the first quarter against Manchester but found themselves down by 7 with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter and looking for a way to pull off a win. It wasn’t easy, but the team experienced this for the past three seasons, according to the coach.
“They have been in situations where they have gotten behind before and they were able to stay mentally prepared and ready,” said the coach. “I always tell them the game of basketball is a game of ups and downs, I tell my players to stay focused.”
Emotions were running high, but players like junior forward Stella Gougoufkas remained focused as she finished the game with 11 points. In the final moments, Gougoufkas scored the foul shot and was granted a free throw in the final moments of the game to pull off the late overtime win.
Gougoufkas was not the only standout player., Seniors Kayla Dixon and Sarah Link also contributed to the team’s win. These three players combined racked up a total of 36 points. Avery Griepentrog also helped cap off with 12 points in the game.
“It was all a blur,” said Stone. “We were down by seven at some point in the game and we scored seven points to tie it up. In overtime, Kayla made the pass to Stella for the game-winner.”
The Madison Warhawks, like any other basketball team, had many obstacles to overcome to get where they are now. A lot of new players who came in had opportunities for playing time and were trying to figure out chemistry, according to the coach.
The defense was no problem for Madison as they held Machester’s top players like Mia Woolfolk who scored 16 points and didn’t allow her to score anymore. Offensively, the team worked together to pass the ball to the most open player.
“We do a lot of defense, so I think they move well with each other and they talk a lot on defense,” said the coach. “Offensively, it’s the same thing and they work hard.”
Other than preaching about defense, Stone emphasizes to her players on and off the court about not thinking what others think of them, but rather how they play together.
Madison has had many memorable moments throughout the season despite only losing four games this season. When the final buzzer sounded in the win against Manchester, winning a fourth title was a memorable moment for coach Stone. However, this title state game had a little twist of a bittersweet end to it than previous state title games for the coach.
“I think it was because we were so underestimated and this one was special for that reason,” said Stone.
Overcoming those underestimations, the Madison Lady Warhawks, once again, now sit at the top in the Virginia Commonwealth as the 2023 VHSL 6A Girls’ Basketball state champions.
