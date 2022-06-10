After months of repairs and conversion of existing courts to pickleball courts, it’s time to officially open the renewed and renovated Wakefield Park tennis and pickleball court complex Pickleball is fast becoming one of the most popular sports around. That means a growing need for new courts and facilities to accommodate pickleball enthusiasts.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 25, at 9 a.m. for a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a demonstration of the game and light refreshments.
The $410,000 project was paid for by dedicated funding from Fairfax County for renovations of parks and facilities and the Americans with Disabilities Funding to provide full accessibility to the courts. Improvements included reconstruction of tennis courts #9 and #10, practice tennis courts, removal of two platform tennis courts, and installation of two pickleball courts. There are 11 tennis courts at Wakefield Park. Courts #9 and #10 are also lined for two pickleball courts on each tennis court. Portable pickleball nets on wheels are provided by FCPA.
Additional site improvements include the construction of ADA walkways to the athletic courts, reconstruction of the service road, and installation of bench pads.
Although the official opening is a few days later, it is anticipated the tennis and pickleball courts will be available June 18, providing the weather remains dry.
Wakefield Park is located at 8100 Braddock Road in Annandale.
