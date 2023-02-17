Last month, Vienna figure skater Ilia Malinin won his first national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. The 18-year-old George C. Marshall High School senior etched his name in the history books when he became the first skater to land a quadruple axel, a four-and-a-half rotation jump with a forward takeoff, the most challenging jump, in competition.
Among a talented field of figure skaters, Malinin experienced challenges in his skating program. He fell when attempting the quadruple axel. Missing such a big jump may have thrown other skaters off their program; however, Malinin confessed, “I just kind of pushed it away.” He then doubled two other planned quad-axel jumps. Overall, Malinin skated one of the most ambitious and complex programs in ice skating history and outscored a notable field of competitors.
Figure skating is a family business. His parents, Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov, both former Olympic figure skaters, are his primary coaches. His mother, Tatiana, a Russian-Uzbekistani skater, is a 10-time Uzbek national champion. She also placed 8th in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. Malinin’s father, Roman, a seven-time Uzbekistani national champion, is also a two-time Olympian. Malinin has other coaches, including Rafael Arutyunyan, who coaches the 2022 Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, and other notable skaters.
Even with his parent’s impressive skating resumes, Malinin confesses that his parents never pressured him to skate competitively. His interest in mastering the ice developed organically when he was about 5 or 6 years old. In a 2022 Bleav in Figure Skating podcast, Malinin shared that “my parents didn’t really want me to do skating because they went through everything like training…once I stepped on the ice, I enjoyed it.”
When Malinin is not training, he is an average teenager. His favorite subject in school is physics, and outside school, he rides his skateboard and bike. Though Malinin enjoys mountain biking, he has no competitive cycling aspirations. While he cross-trains on the bike, “my next big thing is preparing for Worlds,” said Malinin.
To prepare for Worlds, Malinin, aptly known as “quadg0d” on Instagram, is hard at work on his dizziness-inducing spins. Further perfecting the quad axle and landing a quintuple jump, a five-revolution jump, would further push the envelope on what feats are possible on the ice. Chatter around quint jumps was previously deemed meaningless speculation, but as Malinin and other figure skaters contemplate the possibility, the reality seems much closer than ever imagined.
Every additional rotation in the air adds complexity and increases the risk of injury. Risks initially deemed too high may eventually be the norm as skaters continue to raise the bar. Will Malinin attempt a quint jump at Worlds? “We’ll see how it goes,” he said coolly. Until then, the world will have to settle for Malinin’s quad axle.
In recognition of his athletic feat, the International Skating Union awarded Malinin the first Special Achievement Award “for making history by successfully performing a new jump and pushing the boundaries of the sport.” As he glides effortlessly across the ice with admiring onlookers wondering how he does it, Malinin’s advice is simple “just believe in yourself and be confident no matter what people tell you.”
