On the outside, Herndon High School junior Alyssa Landrum is a funny, happy, smiling individual who loves to compete in sports. In the field of competition, it’s a different story.
The Hornet wrestler recently took first place in the 136 lbs competition of Takedowns on the Battleground meet Riverbend HS earlier this month.
The victory is satisfying, but for her Head Coach Brad Drummond, it’s a pleasure to see but expected in his eyes.
“It’s not a shock when she gets first place. It’s great to see. But it’s a bigger shock to me when she doesn’t get first place,” Drummond said.
Strong words coming from Drummond, considering he had seen Landrum’s rise from when she came to the team during her freshman year, also the time of COVID, when there were just 11 wrestlers on the team.
“When she goes out and doesn’t dominate someone, whether she still wins or she happens to lose. I let her know about it that she didn’t wrestle the way she’s capable of wrestling,” Drummond said. “I always tell her you have to go out and dominate every single second because if not, you’re not sending the message that you need to send to the other people that you’re the best.”
Drummond has been the head coach for the past five years, and when he arrived, there was no main girls’ wrestling program. Drummond met Landrum in the summer of 2020 and saw her go through the offseason conditioning program. That’s when it all came into place. Drummond believed that Landrum was a “superstar in the making.”
However, when Landrum first wanted to compete in wrestling at a young age, her parents were against the idea, not because of fear of injury but for a different reason.
“We weren’t sure how it would go because we knew she would have to wrestle all boys. There just weren’t enough girls at the time,” Susie Landrum said.
Additionally, when Landrum first got to Herndon, the girl’s wrestling program was not there. It was still up and coming. Still, like every challenge in her life, Landrum didn’t ease into it; she seized the opportunity and continued to work. Wrestling became part of Landrum’s life at a young age. Mother Susie and Father Scooter noticed it, and together, they pounced on the opportunity.
Inner motivation has had a lot to do with how far she has come since joining the team, but her desire stems beyond wanting to win.
“I love wrestling. And I’ve been on teams for so long, and I never liked the way losing ever felt. That’s always terrible,” said Landrum. “But then, when I was on teams with other people, I wanted to win more because I wanted to be more part of the team and to be taken more seriously. Because as a girl on a guy’s team, no one will take you seriously unless you win.”
Eventually, Landrum will exchange her high school attire for the college lifestyle, and she aspires to continue wrestling at the next level. For now, there is a state tournament approaching, and Landrum has her eyes set on nothing less than more hardware. When asked about what she wants to leave behind as her legacy, Landrum was straightforward.
“I would like the girls to have their own team and have more people that believe they can do it,” Landrum said. “When I started, I had nobody to ask about girl wrestling advice, and I really want that for other girls to have that opportunity.”
