Shenandoah University’s Elise Velasquez, of Herndon, was one of three field hockey players to earn All-Region honors in selections announced recently by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Velasquez was named to the second team All-Region VI.
She was previously named first team All-ODAC and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Velasquez helped the Hornets hold opponents to 23 goals. SU outscored the opposition 107-23 and was second in all NCAA divisions with a scoring margin of 4.20.
This is the second consecutive year that the three student-athletes were named All-Region. In 2021, Velasquez was a second team honoree.
