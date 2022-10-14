For the Herndon Hornets, 2022 has been a season of relief, exhilaration, and joy.
At 4-2, they are a far cry from what they have endured over the past four years. A 28-game losing streak, including consecutive winless seasons. A streak that even eclipses the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1976-77 (26 consecutive losses).
Now, despite two losses to start the season, the club won four games in a row, including two shutouts, a notable one being their week 3 victory over Osbourn Park that set off a celebration in the Herndon community as the streak of defeat is over.
“The players have their sentiments about breaking the losing, and I remember that when they finally won a game, I felt so happy for them,” said Head Coach William Bachman. “But this group wasn’t entirely responsible for the losing streak, they are their group, so when they finally won, I was happy that they could get that off their shoulders.”.
Bachman is right. It’s about the kids. Despite the program’s turbulent history, the school fielded several quality players over the years that could have been starters on other programs in the districts that Herndon has played in, including guys like Lamonta Bailey, Danny Cozza, and Francis Musella to name a few.
Still, those guys would be proud of how this group has restored pride and confidence in the community. Bachman also has a lot to do with it, given his long and storied coaching career that included a stint at James Madison University. The 61-year-old coach came to Herndon after the spring COVID season, looking to reshape the culture, and despite a rough start, the team is starting to reap the benefits.
“Kids bought in with the mindset and getting better every day,” said Bachman. “The kids embraced our philosophy, and it started in the offseason. Our kids may have lost every game in my first year, but they competed hard, and they practiced hard, and their hard work is showing this year.”
The win over Osbourn Park certainly belongs in the lore of great Hornet victories, including the memorable 2008 Homecoming game when Herndon, then quarterbacked by Zack Ozycz, ended defending state champion Westfield’s 22-game winning streak in double overtime.
This group resembles that team in several ways. Defensively, the Hornets are a buzzing threat to opposing offenses. Offensively, they seemed to have found rhythm by controlling the line of scrimmage.
Though Centreville was a heavy notch above them in the season opener, the Hornets’ loss to rival South Lakes in week 2 was a close contest, losing by a touchdown. Since then, the Hornets have been winning, and there is a positive trajectory for the first time in a while.
Like any program, a few players stand out. For Bachman’s team, a notable name would be senior Liam Wilson, whose versatility cannot be ignored. Like Wilson, Bachman’s group is a collection of kids whose resolve is starting to show, and the cohesiveness that was developed through the turbulent times is being put on full display.
Also, like any program, players come and go. Still, for Bachman, he wants his seniors to understand that they helped create something unique. Also, he wants his players to enjoy the experience while realizing that the lessons they learn from playing a sport like football can go a long way in life.
“We talk about this with our kids a lot; one of the great things about high school sports is adversity. When we talk to our kids, we talk about adversity, and those who are successful in life can navigate adversity and work through it,” said Bachman. “One of the things about being a football player is dealing with adversity, and we want our kids to learn those lessons and walk away from this experience knowing that they have dealt with adversity.”
Herndon will have an opportunity to get their first five-plus win season since 2008 when they visit Washington-Liberty on Oct. 14. The Hornets then have another road game the following week against McLean before they come home to close out the month against Langley before capping the regular season off on the road against Marshall.
