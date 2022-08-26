Herndon High School Boy’s Golf Coach Chris Haddock is no stranger to athletic competition, but his coaching tenure featured games in which the person who scored the most points won the game.
Now in a different sport at another school, it’s all about being the lowest-scoring team. Last week, Haddock’s team defeated Washington-Liberty by a score of 163-165, the lowest team score in more than two years. Sophomore Ryan Jones scored a 39 on nine holes, leading the team. Junior Austin Collie scored a 41.
“Ryan didn’t play as a freshman, so when he showed up for tryouts this year, he was an unknown, but you could see that he had a good swing and was very smooth with his progression as a left-hander,” Haddock said. “He surprised himself for sure, and it was a great time for us.”
This season, the Hornets are 2-2, including their win over Washington-Liberty. Herndon won its first game over South Lakes 189-208 before falling to Centreville and Wakefield in their next two matches.
In his first year, Haddock’s team had a relatively successful year. Led by regional qualifiers Nick Caggiano and Aidan Robertson, the Hornets showed great potential, setting the stage for this season.
Haddock has done this before, taking over a new program and succeeding. Haddock arrived at Herndon with an accomplished resume in a different sport. For nine seasons, he was the head football coach for Centreville High School, changing the culture upon his arrival and leaving as one of the more decorated coaches in state history, appearing in three state championships and winning one state title in 2013.
Haddock’s tenure also featured several prominent players, including running backs Taylor Boose and AJ Turner, quarterback Scott Walter, wide receiver Charles Tutt, linebacker Chad Wiggins, and offensive tackle Justin Skule who is now in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Haddock says his decision to leave Centreville was primarily due to wanting to spend more time with the family.
“When I stepped down, I wanted to be with my family more and do some of the things that I wanted to do more frequently, so I transferred my teaching over to Herndon,” Haddock said. “Golf is a game that I have been playing for years, and though I didn’t know too much about coaching golf when I took the job, I’ve enjoyed working with these kids.”
Now in his second year as the head coach of the golf program and despite shifting to a different venue, Haddock says the lessons that he instilled in those who played for him at Centreville are no different than the ones he gives to his team now, despite having far fewer players on his roster.
“It is a different intensity between the sports, but there are still the same concepts of integrity and discipline that I want these kids to have with them in addition to focus,” Haddock said.
This year’s roster has four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen—a very balanced roster. Haddock says the balance allows the team to help each other elevate throughout the season while the lower classmen learn from the upperclassmen and each other to do more with their time.
“You want kids who participate in extracurricular activities to be self-motivated and role models. We want our kids to be recognized for their accomplishments and use them as a way of lending a hand to those who also want an opportunity to succeed,” Haddock said.
Herndon played Yorktown at the Herndon Centennial Golf Course Aug. 23. Then, they have a week to prepare for Marshall High School on Aug. 30.
