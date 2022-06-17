The storybook ending was not to be for the Herndon Hornets. Saturday’s 2-1 state championship loss to the Freedom Eagles denied the Hornets their first state championship in baseball.
Still, it was a remarkable season considering how the journey began two years ago when Head Coach Steve Frank took over a struggling program and couldn’t coach any games due to the COVID pandemic.
“When I first came here, looking at Herndon, I thought that there was potential here,” Frank said.
Frank’s resume showed he was the right man for the job. He played college baseball at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had been coaching for more than 20 years. From 2011 to 2015, Frank was the head baseball coach at Shaker High School in New York and had a successful stint, including a trip to the state championship game in his first season.
On the other hand, Herndon had never been to a state championship and not won a regional title since 1996. Frank was undeterred, as were his seniors. Winning the region was one of their main goals, and they did so against the South Lakes Seahawks.
Against their rivals on June 3 at Herndon High, junior Jack Morgan’s pinch-hit in the eighth inning ultimately led to a walk-off single by senior Conor Brennan that set off a red and black sea of explosion after 11 hard-fought innings.
“It was one of the goals for the players as the school hadn’t done it since 1996,” Frank said, “These guys worked very hard to put themselves in this position.”
After winning against West Springfield in the state quarterfinals, Herndon faced Colgan High School from Manassas in the state semi-finals. This time it was a walk-off hit in the 10th inning by senior Matt Neach that propelled the Hornets into their first state championship game in school history.
Their opponent in the championship was Freedom High School and the Eagles proved to be a tough match. Led by pitcher Luke Proehl, the Eagles did not allow a hit until the seventh inning when Kyle Henson recorded a hit and eventually recorded the only run for the Hornets.
Freedom went on to win the title, leaving the Hornets disappointed but proud of just how far they had come and the exciting ride they had taken. During their regional and state playoff runs, the Hornets had a stretch of four consecutive extra-inning games, with three consecutive walk-offs.
“They were certainly disappointed that they could not get the job done, but they do have a good perspective of the success they had this season, and we can all be proud of the effort that these guys gave,” Frank said.
The seniors will depart, and new faces will eventually come to the program, but Frank recently saw several young faces, 7th, 8th, and 9th graders, playing baseball at the Herndon fields, and knows there is a bright future for this program.
