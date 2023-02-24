The Hayfield Hawks Men’s Basketball team has once again clinched the National District. It’s their second year in a row to claim the title.
They played the district championship game at home against Edison, defeating them 53-43. The team’s overall record is (24-1) and is (15-0) in the district. Many key players on the team had no problem stepping up and putting points for the team.
Daryl “DJ” Holloway, senior guard and 6A Gunston district player of the year put up 18 points for the team while Greg Jones put up 17 points. Although those players led the way for the team. David King and Donovan Briscoe were also standouts.
For the new players in the playoffs like Briscoe, there have been struggles against Edison but he and the rest of the team had great success in making critical shots in the fourth quarter throughout the playoffs. The new players aren’t nervous at all, but rather grateful for the opportunity.
“They have been ready to play in the atmosphere and I feel like they have done a great job representing Hayfield the right way,” Coach Carlos Poindexter said. “With the new transfers, they did what they were supposed to as far as rebounds and making shots.”
Poindexter said their effort, athletic ability, and performance have not changed at all. They still put in the same attributes as they did last season when they were undefeated.
The championship game between Edison and Hayfield was competitive throughout, Hayfield was up by 20 points at one point in the game. Edison attempted to come back to make the game closer, but Hayfield had a stronger response in the fourth quarter to win the game.
“I give Edison credit, they came out in the third quarter and gave us a challenge,” Poindexter said. “Edison showed no quit and fought every possession to try and get back in the game and lead the way for victory.”
Not only were the benches for both teams tuned in to the game, the atmosphere of the crowd was also a great support system for Hayfield. According to the coach, it was the best crowd they had so far in the playoffs.
Hayfield still has a long way to go, they have specific improvements they need to work on as far as executing in the fourth quarter and setting good screens.
“I’m grateful that we still have the opportunity to still play games and have practices so we can do that,” said the coach.
The anticipation for the rest of their season is a win-or-go-home situation for the Hawks. The excitement levels, confidence, and intensity they bring will be no different than last year.
Poindexter’s coaching style hasn’t changed for the playoffs, it remains consistent for the team. The team tries to find mismatches against opponents through screens and rolls. According to him, his playcalling in the playoffs only gets more intense.
“So far in the three playoff games, we haven’t played press, we are focused on playing man to man on both offense and defense,” Poindexter said. “I tell the players all the time to win your matchups, not only on offense but on defense.”
It paid off for the team so far as they are moving on and looking to add more trophies to the school’s trophy case.
The team has its eyes set on the regional championship, but they have to go up against a tough competitor, Fairfax. Hayfield will have their home game against them on Feb. 21.
