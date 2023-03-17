The Lady Hawks this season had confidence and young talent on their side. When they went against Mount Vernon on Feb. 21, it was a very competitive game and a close one all the way to the buzzer. Hayfield fell to Mount Vernon in the semi-final regional match, 50-48.
The team finished the season with a record of (11-13) overall and (8-8) in the conference. Hayfield averaged about 40 to 45 points per game for their offense.
“We have a young squad, so a lot of this, of what we are experiencing, is just that; experience,” said Head Coach, Jason Kirby. “We put that experience in our back pocket and were going to take that to the next plateau.”
For next season, the team is looking forward to many improvements from their Rookie of the Year Alexis Cox, who is looking to improve this summer in shot-selections, ball-handling, and reading the defenses, according to the coach.
“Next season we are looking forward to closing games. At certain we were able to close out where we looked like we had experience, but in other games, we didn’t show that,” said the coach.“We are looking for more consistency in that aspect.”
Other players that are returning to the team next season include players Madison Davis, Eva Phillips, Sunaya Hansford, and Adrianna Albritton; all of whom were starters this season. The coaching philosophy for the team has not changed at all this season.
“Run as one’ has been our slogan here at Hayfield for the entire season,” said Kirby. “We wanted to bring a collective to our program, and not just a bunch of individuals. We are really liking where we are right now.”
This is Kirby’s first season coaching for the team as head coach but he has been an assistant coach for Hayfield since 2017.
“Basketball has always been our family. I’ve been coaching for a little over 20 years,” said Kirby. “As my daughter started growing, I took her to her games so I couldn’t coach boys basketball. As I took her to these games, the coaches pulled me in, so we continue teaching kids and helping them. Making an impact on these kids’ lives is something that I always cherish.”
Throughout the ups and downs this season, Kirby and the rest of the coaching staff have been pulling together to develop the program all year round and helping the team take it to the next level.
“My crowning achievement is that our coaching staff is top-notch and they work hard,” said Kirby. “It’s not one of those things where they say ‘Alright, I’ll see you tomorrow’ after practice. We are in the coach’s office talking two hours after practice is over. To me, that’s the biggest thing, surrounding ourselves with really great coaches.”
When he’s not coaching, Kirby is an administrator at a law firm. His past experience in that field brought many positives to Hayfield program.
“What I bring to Hayfield with my experience is that administrative presence. Things in that nature really helped me come into this season and really get things going,” he said. “The thing about coaching is that a lot of people believe that it’s really what you see in this game, it’s not. What you see in the games is really put together after all of the ground work is done at practice, administratively, and organizationally. All of those things come together at the game.”
All season long, the performance of the team came off strong for the second leg of the season. The team lagged in experience with the first leg. Offensively, the greatest asset for the team was their cohesion and starting to understand that this is varsity basketball, according to the coach.
“Defensively, we were always a good team and hang our hats on defense. We generally play a match-up zone. So it’s really hard to coach if you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.
For next season Hayfield, just like any other basketball team, is looking forward to challenges but Kirby is confident that they will respond to adversity. This offseason, the team will make an effort to minimize those challenges.
“Just about every player on our team is playing AAU basketball right now, they are working hard to develop and learn more all season long,” said the coach.
