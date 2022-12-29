When the final buzzer sounded at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center, Hayfield Boys’ Basketball Coach Carlos Poindexter breathed a sigh of relief.
At long last, the ultimate prize had been reached. A year after losing in the state semi-finals to the eventual champion Centreville Wildcats, the long-time Hawks coach saw his team capture the first basketball state championship in school history, finishing with a 32-0 record.
“It meant a lot to our community and school and my family,” Poindexter said. “To be able to close the deal and finish with an unblemished record. I was getting emotional because we finally did it and it was a great feeling that I will never forget.”
Poindexter said he felt last year’s team was special as the core of that crew was returning from the loss to Centreville. With a strong offseason and a group determined to finish the job, the dream became reality and a mission had been accomplished.
Now, in 2022, the defending champions are looking to repeat that dream and are once again off to a fast start at 5-0, scoring more than 70 points in four of their first five games. That includes the thrilling first game against Patriot High School, when the Hawks escaped with a two-point victory against a team that could have met Hayfield in the state final but were upset by Battlefield.
Last year’s team saw six seniors depart but all three of the team’s top scorers are back for another year including transfers who are hoping to keep the winning streak going.
“The new kids are here to help keep the train moving and it’s been a bit of a challenge getting everyone where they need to be, so we are learning as we play as there’s no better lesson than learning by winning.” Poindexter said.
Poindexter said last year’s team was special and it will be hard to replicate such a feat of being unblemished. However, this year’s team, according to coach, is a much deeper unit and he feels confident playing more guys. Players like David King, Greg Jones, and DJ Holloway, who are core members returning from last year’s squad, now get an increased role as they look to defend their crown.
Additionally, no matter the team or the season, the team philosophy is always the same. It is a fair but firm approach. That means being smart on and off the court and prioritizing a great attitude over individual talent.
“I am very strict on us being a man-to-man defensive team, making sure we close out games the right way. Our system is called stops and buckets which means getting stops on the defensive end and transitioning them to buckets on the offensive end,” Poindexter said about his coaching style.
That style has served Hayfield well throughout Poindexter’s tenure and this season. After their win over Patriot, the Hawks delivered a phenomenal performance against Woodside High School of Newport News before winning over South County, Justice, and most recently Annandale.
During this holiday break, the Hawks have a road trip planned to Salisbury, Md. for the Governor’s Challenge Basketball Tournament where they will play two games against Archbishop Ryan from Philadelphia and Elizabeth High from New Jersey before coming home for the new year to face Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology on Jan. 3.
“We’ve been battle tested early and we are looking forward to this Christmas tournament and see if we can come away with some victories in these games.”
