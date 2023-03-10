Following their loss to Jackson-Reed in January, the defending state champion Hayfield Hawks could finally breathe again, knowing that the burden of another undefeated season was a weight off their shoulders.
Following a 71-59 win over Jordan Scott and the South Lakes Seahawks on March 6, Carlos Poindexter’s bunch found themselves one win away from a second-consecutive state championship.
Their opponent? A familiar face. The Patriot Pioneers (27-3), gave the Hawks (29-1) a run for their money in Week 1 this season, losing 75-73 after the Hawks drained a three-pointer buzzer beater.
“It feels good to be one of the last teams remaining to play for a state title while everyone else is at home,” Poindexter said. “I’m glad that our guys are still in the race to play for a championship.”
Indeed, he should be. Hayfield has dealt with the immense pressure of being defending champions as gracefully as they could. It’s a tall task considering how they were last year, undefeated at 32-0, capped off with a victory over Battlefield in the last game of the season.
This year’s Hawks team is a bit different than the ones who stood at the midcourt of the Siegel Center at VCU last season celebrating. It’s a deeper unit, which makes the Hawks more intimidating. Last year’s team, in terms of depth, was six deep. This year, according to Poindexter, it goes 10 players deep.
“By being as deep as we are, we can still play the style of basketball we want,” Poindexter said. “Our coaching staff deserves a lot of credit and our success shows that our coaches take this seriously and there are no days off. We try to prepare our kids to go out and play the best they can. It’s not an easy feat.”
With players like seniors DJ Holloway, Greg Jones, and David King returning from last year’s squad, combined with several new faces, including junior Owen Pottenburgh, it’s easy to see why the Hawks, for the most part, haven’t missed a beat this season.
Hayfield has dealt with several challenges this season. Patriot, as mentioned before, gave them a scare in the season’s opening game. Additionally, in the regional championship against Edison, a team they played four times this season, the Eagles nearly handed the Hawks their second loss, losing 69-66.
This time, the Hawks have their work cut out for them in the state final. The Pioneers endured a tough battle against the Oscar Smith Tigers of Chesapeake, who were the last team not from Northern Virginia remaining in the state tournament. Patriot came out on top 47-39 in a defensive battle against a Tigers’ team that was prolific on the offensive end.
Pioneers Coach Sherman Rivers wasn’t shy about his players relishing the opportunity to settle the score from the first week of the season, saying his team is looking forward to the opportunity to dethrone Hayfield.
Poindexter is well aware of what has been going on the other side of the bracket but has had his guys focused on the task at hand. It has served them well against formidable foes such as Madison and, South Lakes.
“I’m excited for the opportunity for our guys, and I have peeked over at the other side of the bracket. Now, we can focus on Patriot and get ready for a chance to win another state championship,” Poindexter said.
The matchup is now set for the Hawks. It’s them against the Pioneers. Will the Pioneers get their revenge from Week 1 and win when it matters most? Will the Hawks finish the job and capture their second consecutive title? All of those questions will be answered on March 10 when the 2023 VHSL 6A State Championship tips off at 8 pm.
