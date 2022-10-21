Sunday marked the beginning of a new season for the George Mason University Women’s rowing team. The club traveled to Pennsylvania to compete on the Schuylkill River.
The Mason group crossed the finish line in a time of 14:37.31, ahead of boats from Georgetown, Temple, and Delaware, among others. The Patriots’ Varsity 8+ boat placed 28th with a time of 15:09.02.
“It was a great opportunity; we got a chance to see a lot of the teams from our conference and a lot of teams we will race multiple times during the year, so it was a good opportunity to measure ourselves and see how our hard work stacks up,” said Head Coach Joseph Richards.
That level of production can be attributed to the coaching of Richards, now in his 10th season with the program and fifth year as the head coach. The exciting part of the story is that he, like many people searching for a job in any field, found an opportunity online and took advantage of it.
Richards had previously coached at Colby College in Maine; while he was aware of the sport growing up, he had never rowed before, nor did anyone in his family. Richards had played basketball, and soccer growing up but says he knew he wouldn’t be able to continue those sports in college.
“I saw rowing as a chance to continue competing. The sport just grabs you,” Richards said.
Richards’ coaching career began right out of college, where he started at Yorktown High School in 2004. Soon, he moved to USC to coach alongside one of his coaches at George Washington. Eventually, he landed at Colby before settling at George Mason. Besides moving and adapting to new surroundings, Richards gained other forms of experience and lessons that he instills in his rowers now.
“The people you interact with and the environment change, and the student-athletes have to be involved. That was just for USC. Colby was different because I had to split time with the men’s and women’s teams, which taught me how to work in different situations. Even now, with George Mason, it’s about relationships,” Richards said.
Last season, the Patriots endured a challenging season. Still, the team continued to preach improvement, which has been the standard for Richards since he set foot on campus. This year, Richards says he sees more positive vibes in practice as the team rallies for each other.
“What we want to see is more competitiveness for any events, whether it be the Regatta Day or the upcoming Boston race,” Richards said. “We want our rowers to be confident in themselves and confident in their ability.”
Unlike other sports, rowing doesn’t have one star; it’s more about the group instead of picking out one person. For Mason, that is no exception. Richards said it’s hard to distinguish one player, and everything has to be a group effort, with the leadership of each player being a primary point of evaluation.
Nonetheless, the Patriots have a couple of standouts, including Captains Cecilia Orlandella and Melanie Brown and seniors Katiya Pedrouzo and Olivia Zablocky, whom Richards praises for their leadership and commitment. In addition to the upperclassmen, the younger players are also making an impact in the coaches’ eyes, including sophomore Gabriella Gonzalez and freshman Shannon Malach.
The Women’s rowing team will have their next event at the Head of the Charles rowing competition in Boston on the Charles River on Oct. 22. Richards says they are excited to return there after a long time.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been back to Boston. There will be a lot of rowers from across the world there as it’s one of the biggest rowing events, and we get to be part of it and represent Mason, and we’re excited about that.”
