Fresh off a commanding 3-1 victory over Radford, GMU Men’s Soccer followed that up with a hard-fought victory over St. Bonaventure last Saturday night. A little more than 30 minutes into the first half, forward Balint Kocso scored a timely goal to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead over St. Bonnies heading into halftime. For the majority of the second half, the Patriots held their ground and maintained that lead.
However, about 77 minutes into play GMU would slip up defensively as forward Matthew Wrobel scored a game tying goal for St. Bonaventure. Just when it seemed like the game was slipping away from them, GMU struck back with another goal 15 seconds later from midfielder Henry Wachsman to reclaim the lead and seal a 2-1 victory over St. Bonaventure.
With this win, GMU Men’s Soccer improves to 2-3 on the year and they continue to climb the ranks of the Atlantic-10 Conference. On Saturday night they had a well-balanced attack on both sides of the field and seem to be getting better with each opponent they cross paths with. Head Coach Rich Costanzo knows what this team is capable of and has started to implement a winning culture into the program after a slow start to their season.
“I think the biggest thing is the guys playing collectively and we got away from it at times in the match, but when we did it right, we were able to get some pretty quality looks,” Costanzo said. “Really happy for the boys on those moments where they stuck to the plan and shared the ball.”
Perseverance, teamwork, and consistency are what Costanzo prides this group on and in their thrilling win on Saturday night, they certainly showed a great mix of this all throughout the match. Not backing down from the competition and keeping their heads on a swivel have both played major roles in their recent success.
“Just the way that we were able to pull that goal back to regain the lead was tremendous growth for them as a collective. To take that opportunity where we can see it and continue to push and get that callback is mental toughness as a group which was a big moment for us,” said Costanzo.
After beating an in-conference rival this past weekend, coach Costanzo is very confident that his squad can run with the best of them and beat anybody in the A-10. With their goal being to improve and grow each week, the Patriots are also a tough-minded and resilient bunch and Costanzo has every faith in his group.
“I feel that we can compete with anybody if we come out and stick to the game plan. I know we’re ready for those challenges and trying to take it one game at a time and handle each opponent accordingly,” Constanzo said.
As much as they’d love to win it all this year, the Patriots’ sole focus is developing killer on-field chemistry and gradually improving every day. Still in the thick of the competition and already having made their presence known in the A-10, theyknow that there are still challenges that lie ahead. However, they’ll be ready for whatever obstacles come their way. Which is exactly what Costanzo has been preaching to his guys all season long.
“The biggest goal for us is to just keep finding growth and for us to maximize the potential we have now, but we’re also trying to get better every day. That’s the goal and that’s always going to be the goal,” said Costanzo. “How can we keep improving while finding marginal gains throughout the season will be vital to our success moving forward.”
Overall, GMU Men’s Soccer has a lot working in their favor and under the guidance and tutelage of Costanzo the sky’s the limit for what this crew can accomplish. So come tournament time, the rest of the NCAA better watch out cause this fiery bunch won’t be backing down in the slightest.
