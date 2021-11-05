Here’s the week 10 roundup for high school football.
Robinson at Fairfax
On October 30, the Fairfax Lions stunned the Robinson Rams with a 52-28 win, handing the Rams their first loss of the season and taking down the last undefeated Class 6 team in the region. Both teams are 8-1.
Woodson at Lake Braddock
The Woodson Cavaliers were decisively defeated by the Lake Braddock Bruins 55-7. The Cavaliers are 2-7 and the Bruins are 7-2.
West Springfield at West Potomac
In a high-scoring match, the West Springfield Spartans pulled off a narrow victory against the West Potomac Wolverines 59-56. West Springfield is 7-2 and West Potomac is 6-3.
Mount Vernon at Hayfield
The Hayfield Hawks were propelled to victory over the Mount Vernon Majors thanks in large part to senior running back Deviell Drummond-Wiggins, who had five touchdowns among his 29 carries and 287 rushing yards. The final score was 47-35. Both teams are 5-5.
Fairfax at Falls Church
After their game in September was postponed, the Fairfax Lions and Falls Church played their rescheduled match October 29, where the Lions beat the Jaguars 49-19. The Jaguars are 1-8.
Chantilly at Westfield
The Chantilly Chargers fell to the Westfield Bulldogs in a nail-biting match that ended in a 14-13 win for Westfield thanks to a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter. Both teams are 5-4.
Marshall at Wakefield
The Marshall Statesmen fell to the Wakefield Warriors 14-10. The Statesmen are 4-5 and the Warriors are 5-4.
Centreville at Oakton
The Centreville Wildcats won out against the Oakton Cougars, handing Oakton their fifth straight loss for a final score of 42-20. Centreville is 7-2 and Oakton is 4-5.
Annandale at Justice
The Annandale Atoms were handily beaten by the Justice Wolves 51-20. The Atoms are 2-8 and the Wolves are 5-4.
Herndon at Langley
The Langley Saxons and Herndon Hornets both headed into this game winless and Langley came out on top 33-21. The Saxons are 1-8 and the Hornets are 0-8.
Alexandria City at South County
The Alexandria City Titans fell to the South County Stallions 34-10, who rebounded from their first loss of the season last week against West Potomac. Alexandria City is 4-5 and South County is 8-1.
Lewis at Falls Church
The Falls Church Jaguars picked up their first win of the season against the Lewis Lancers October 30. The final score was 35-14, making both teams 1-8.
South Lakes at Madison
The South Lakes Seahawks were dispatched by the Madison Warhawks 34-6. The Seahawks are 4-5 and the Warhawks are 8-1.
Washington-Liberty at McLean
Both teams were 2-6 heading into this week, and the Washington-Liberty Generals were bested by the McLean Highlanders 30-16. Washington-Liberty is 2-7 and McLean is 3-6.
Edison had a bye week. The Eagles are 3-7.
