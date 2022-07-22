Shanice Cole is a professional football player whose rise to stardom has been anything but an easy road. She was diagnosed with a rare eye disease known as keratoconus at a young age. As a former Richmond resident currently living in Fairfax County, there have been a series of adjustments Cole had to make. Prior to playing football, Cole wanted to join the military and was unable to due to this disease.
Keratoconus causes the cornea to weaken and thin over time which in turn causes the development of a cone-like bulge and optical irregularity to form in the cornea.
As a former college basketball player, Cole alternated with wearing different shades of protective lenses throughout the years to help her combat this. After college, Cole would be turned on to football by a friend and make the transition into a new sport. Having played in Richmond for a while, she would soon relocate to Fairfax County to continue playing professionally in the nation’s capital.
In due time she would excel at her new game. Her skill sets in basketball would transfer over very well as she was a natural talent in football, and this began to show quickly. With the fear of her condition being untreatable and threatening her athletic career, Cole was unsure how this would all pan out.
However, she would soon receive the only FDA-approved procedure that slows or halts the progression of this condition. It is called corneal cross-linking, and with this new treatment, she was now able to put all her focus on playing football. In fact, in March of this year, Cole attended a training camp at IMG Academy in Florida where she would try out for the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team.
There would be some pressure as top assistant coaches from the NFL would be in attendance and have their input on who would make the final roster spots. Fortunately for Cole, she made the final cut for the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team and all her hard work and perseverance paid off. This was no easy feat, but Cole’s skill, persistence, and relentless work ethic made a strong impression on the coaching staff.
Upon successfully earning a spot on the 45-woman rotation, Cole is now heading to Canton, Ohio to begin training camp where soon after she will be joining the U.S. national team in Finland to compete in the IFAF World Championship. With Team USA set to take on Germany as their first opponent in the tournament, Cole will look to make an immediate impact.
Cole does admit that without this new procedure she wouldn’t be able to continue her playing career. It’s been anything but an easy road for her up to this point, but her grit, determination, and continued commitment to playing the game at the highest level have kept her going. So it doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon.
“Even though I’m living with KC, the ability to get the keratoconus procedure has motivated me to stay active and to keep playing the sport,” said Cole. “The possibility to play at the highest level and win a gold medal playing tackle football has always been my motivation to stay on course.” As somebody who’s never been prone to quitting, it doesn’t seem like anything was going to stand in the way of her lifelong dream of becoming a professional athlete.
