Steven Hugney, of Fairfax Station, was one of seven Shenandoah University football players earn 2022 Academic All-District honors in selections announced recently by the College Sports Communicators.
Hugney, a sophomore, is a candidate for Academic All-America.
A computer science student, he and one other player lead the group with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Hugney was al co-captain of the 2022 squad, and has also earned All-ODAC accolades previously in his playing career.
To be eligible for Academic All-America, nominees must have at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and must have played in 50 percent of the team’s contests. The Academic All-America ballot is voted on by athletic communications professionals across the nation, and the AAA team will be announced in December.
