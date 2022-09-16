Fairfax High School Head Coach Trey Taylor is no stranger to rebuilding a program. Upon being hired as head coach of South Lakes in 2014, Taylor turned the Seahawks into contenders, guiding them to the 2016 Northern Region Championship Game.
Now, as head coach at Fairfax, Taylor is looking to build upon that success while leading a program that, like South Lakes, historically has not had as much success on the gridiron. This despite producing some noteworthy players, including Nick Scott, who recently played in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
“Putting in the work in the offseason matters most,” Taylor said. “Having talented kids helps, but it’s all about the work in the offseason.”
At 2-0 in 2022, following a 38-7 win over Langley, Fairfax will now look ahead to McLean for the home opener. The Lions played two games on the road, including the season opener at Wakefield, a 35-14 victory. Taylor said the strong start is good, but there is more to be accomplished.
“You certainly don’t want a slow start, but it’s always just one week at a time, and whoever the opponent is that week, that’s our focus,” Taylor said.
Taylor joined the Lions (formerly Rebels) community for the 2018-19 season. In his first year, the team finished 3-7, including a 27-0 opening day win over McLean in Taylor’s first-ever game. Despite a rough start over his first few years, Taylor achieved a winning record last year.
Fairfax started the 2021 season 6-0 before losing a tight battle to Lake Braddock 34-27. The Lions finished the regular season 9-1 but were upset by West Potomac in the playoffs 37-28.
Taylor emphasized that while the stunning playoff loss hurt the team, it was still a reminder of just how far the program had come since he first arrived. Additionally, even though the seniors would be leaving in disappointment, their heads would be high knowing what legacy they would leave behind.
“For all the kids, including the seniors, this was their first time in the playoffs, and when the playoffs roll around, you can’t afford to have a bad game or else your season ends,” Taylor said. “It was a lesson learned; West Potomac was a good team and played well. Our kids got a taste of what happens in the postseason.”
This year, the Lions return most of their starters from the previous season who are now seniors, including Dylan Lyerly and Jake Worthen. Additionally, Fairfax has several underclassmen looking to make their own names, including juniors Drew Taylor, Alex Miller, and Cameron Love. However, Taylor says it’s not just about what year they are in, but about what they bring to the table and how their skill sets can be utilized.
“It’s not about their year. If they invest their time in the weight room in the offseason and it matters to them, that’s what we look for. A guy might start this week, and he might not start next week, and I tell the kid every week is a competition. We’d like nothing more than the kid behind them to take their job because it increases competition and pushes each player harder, which means we are getting better,” Taylor said.
Fairfax’s next opponent is McLean on Sept. 16. The Lions will have a chance to avenge their playoff loss to West Potomac when the Wolverines visit on Oct. 7 and their regular season loss to Braddock when the Bruins arrive two weeks later. But Taylor says he is not worried about games down the line but rather the next game.
“Those games are not the focus right now; we know they are coming, but we will focus on them when the schedule has them as our next opponent,” Taylor said. “It’s all about the next game right now.”
