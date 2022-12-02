In 2016, Trey Taylor was the head coach of the South Lakes Seahawks, brought them to the regional championship, and came up one game short of a state final appearance. The following year, another berth in the regional final, but again, a loss.
That same year, the Fairfax Lions were in the midst of a 19-game losing streak, with the dream of competing for a state title being the furthest from the player’s minds. They just wanted to win.
Now, Taylor has the regional title in his hands, and the Lions are leading the pride. Fairfax’s 30-14 win over South County Stallions in the Occoquan Region 6C Title game gives the Lions their first regional title since 1994 when legendary Head Coach Tom Verbanic was at the helm of the program. A win against James Madison on Dec. 3 in the state semi-finals would send Fairfax to the state championship for the first time in school history.
The task will not be easy. Both teams come into the contest with several stars across the board. Additionally, each team is seeking its first football state title in school history. The Lions are new to this stage, while the Warhawks are looking to undo last season’s finale when they lost to state powerhouse Oscar Smith in the state title game.
The winner of this contest will take on either the Western Branch Bruins, who knocked Oscar Smith out of the playoffs or the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles at Old Dominion University. The Bruins and Eagles each boast a physical, fast, and imposing challenge that would make either of them a favorite going into the season’s final game.
But Taylor is not looking that far ahead, and neither are his players. It’s all about Madison, and the challenge that Justin Counts’ players present is no easy task.
“We do a camp with Madison players, so there is a lot of intertwining with them, but they are well coached and believe they can win,” Taylor said.
Senior quarterback Jake Worthen had a strong game against the Stallions Nov. 26, as did senior wideout Dylan Lyerle. Senior Tony Rojas, who will soon be heading up north to Pennsylvania to play for Penn State, also had his way against SOCO. Defensively, the Lions were able to pressure Stallion junior quarterback Jordan Dennis for much of the game, which played a pivotal role in securing the victory.
“It’s a dream come true,” Rojas said after the game. “I credit the coaches for a great game plan, and the players just bought in.”
Lyerly echoed similar sentiments, saying they were proud of what they accomplished this year, but the job was not finished.
“We all want more,” Lyerly said. “Our coaches are proud, our families are proud, and we’re glad for this.”
They should be proud. For many years, the Fairfax program had endured struggles and was largely seen as an average football team. Now, the Lions are just one win away from playing in a game that no former player, not even the greats of the 90s, had ever participated in.
“It’s all about the kids,” Taylor said. “I’m happy with what they have done. The turnaround has been slow, but they’ve been a part of it, and to be able to see them get to that pinnacle game would be great. You want these kids to achieve the most they possibly can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.