Lt. Michael Tucker of the Fairfax County Police Department who’s a tournament regular just won a silver medal at the World Police & Fire Games at Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
As a New York native who relocated to Fairfax, Tucker is no stranger to the game of darts. Dating back to when he was a kid, Tucker learned how to play with his older brother on the dart board in their garage back in Brooklyn. It didn’t take him long to excel at the sport either as he quickly surpassed his brother as the superior darts player of the family.
“Darts is a mix of strategy, skill, and precision which I learned early on are key components for success in the sport,” said Tucker.
The lieutenant is also keen on the sport of darts because of the social aspects that come from the game as well. He’s played in leagues all over the DMV and continues to be a mainstay in the community. Friendly competition is also what he feels makes the sport so enjoyable to play on a routine basis.
“I currently compete in the Washington Professional Dart League and have been doing so since 2010. However, I’ve also played at local bars throughout the area, and it encompasses the elements of fierce competition with a hyper social atmosphere.” Tucker said.
Tucker also participates in the Prince William Dart League and a few moose tournaments throughout the area as well. He started playing competitively in the late 80s-early 90s and then took a brief break from the sport. After spending a long time away from the game, he got back into it with a co-worker and started training in the World Fire Games where he won a bronze medal. Another exciting element that Tucker feels comes from competing in these leagues and tournaments is the opportunity to travel and make friends across the globe.
“I’ve played in New York, Los Angeles, Ireland, Netherlands, and will be competing in Winnipeg next year,” he said. “Getting the chance to take in the sights and sounds of where we’re competing while catching up with old friends and making new ones are a few other perks that have come with playing the sport all these years.”
As he looks to keep the fire going and continually pursue greatness in the sport of darts, Tucker hopes to win a gold medal at his next outing. Darts has allowed him to build relationships, get involved in his community, and of course compete in the game at some of the highest levels. So, it won’t come as any surprise to see him back in action and looking to win it all at his next big match. Regardless of the outcome though, he still maintains his passion for the game that gives him so much joy and allows him to be so impactful with his proactive level of participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.