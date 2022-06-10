It was a great day for baseball on June 5, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Food trucks and a very supportive community gathered at George Mason University’s softball field to watch two teams built on law enforcement unite for a friendly game of softball.
After Prince William’s police officers got the best of Fairfax County in their 2021 bout, it seemed like Fairfax would return the favor a year later. However, Prince William snagged a win once again in 2022 with a 21-10 victory.
Fairfax County’s officers have struggled recently in athletic competition. The 26-15 softball loss last September, although in good spirit, was a letdown. In April, the police department faced Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in a hockey battle at the Reston Skatequest and lost 6-2.
In the end, the real winner was law enforcement as a whole. Sponsored by We Back Blue, the game was an opportunity for local citizens to come out and support their police while enjoying the pleasures of connecting with the community.
“This is a great way just to show police officers can have fun and can have a softball game and win or lose, shake hands, take pictures together and have a good time,” said Fairfax County Police Officer Katy Defoe.
Melissa Robey, founder of We Back Blue, said that the idea for a softball game between the two departments came to fruition after speaking with both police chiefs.
“We wanted to do something positive in the community, and I asked them what they wanted to do, and softball came up, and I said that it was a great idea and let’s do it,” said Robey. “So, we started cultivating players from different agencies and got it on a roll.”
We Back Blue’s Director of Government Affairs, Tim Parrish, echoed Robey’s sentiments, stating that the game was an opportunity for the officers to “humanize their badge.”
Founded in 2020, We Back Blue prides itself on giving communities the opportunity to build trust and advocate for their police. They support police initiatives by working diligently to ensure departments across the country are well-equipped and safe to carry out their duty to protect and serve.
The game was a chance for the responders to showcase their athletic abilities. However, Fairfax’s troops weren’t as fortunate as their counterparts.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Prince William stormed back with three straight runs thanks to a three-run home run. It should be noted that while many players on both teams hit home runs if the batter did not have a wristband, they would be deemed “out.”
With the score tied 4-4 halfway through the fourth inning, Prince William Police Chief Pete Newsham’s troops erupted for seven straight runs that effectively put the game out of reach.
As an added bonus to the fun, children at the event who went into the woods and found the balls would earn a quarter for each ball they found and returned to the booth and field.
Despite extending the game by five innings, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis’s team, while good sports and resilient, couldn’t overcome the fourth inning onslaught. They did have several chances, including a four-run 12th inning after being down 20-5.
Still, they too are winners, as is Prince William and everyone who contributed to the cause. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, who attended the game as a spectator, echoed the same message, saying it’s great for the community to show their support for the officers.
“It’s absolutely critical and important that we show our officers support,” said Herrity. “Public safety, once you lose it, it’s very hard to get it back.”
Following the game and the trophy presentation to Newsham and the Prince William team, Robey said she hopes this will continue to be a big event and become a tradition.
“This may be our second event, but I hope to see this continue and go into different counties across the state and the country,” she said.
