Last month, Fairfax County native and University of Virginia graduate student Jay Aiello became the first Cavalier in program history to secure a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team roster.
“I’m proud to represent Virginia wrestling, being the first national team member in program history,” Aiello said, “I’m looking ahead to continue to get better in hopes of not just making the senior National Team, but representing the United States on the senior world stage.”
This is just the latest honor for Aiello’s trophy case, as the Chantilly native represented the U.S. at the U23 World Championships in November 2021, taking the bronze medal. UVA Wrestling Head Coach Steve Garland was not short in his praise for Aiello.
“Jay continues to pave the way for our younger wrestlers,” Garland said, “He is the first Virginia wrestler to ever be on the U.S. National Team. God willing, he will be the first of many moving forward.”
Wrestling has been part of Aiello’s life growing up. He had been wrestling since he was 6 years old but found more enjoyment in the sport after eighth grade. All three of his brothers wrestled, and his brother Stephen was an All-American at Wheaton College back in 2014. Today, Stephen, and one of Jay’s other brothers Frank, are assistant coaches. Aiello says his brothers’ success motivated him to keep moving forward in his dream.
“Both my brothers played a major role in my life,” Aiello said. “All of us are really close, and they really taught me what hard work was, and since then, they have helped me in my wrestling journey.”
However, wrestling is not the only sport Aiello has gained notoriety for. While at Westfield, Aiello was also a star on the football team, playing defensive end and fullback. In 2015, as a senior, Aiello was part of a Bulldogs defense that led the team to a 14-1 record and the first state championship in school history since 2007. Aiello had two quarterback sacks, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the 49-42 win over the Oscar Smith Tigers.
Months later, Aiello would earn another state title by himself, earning the 2016 Class 6A Title at 195 pounds. He was also an NHSCA Senior National Champion. Still, despite all the accomplishments, Aiello remained humble and committed to the University of Virginia for wrestling.
The accomplishments didn’t stop there. They only grew. In his redshirt season, Aiello earned a 19-11 record with a 3-2 record in major decisions. Over the next two years, Aiello compiled a 37-23 record, including a 24-8 record in the 2018-19 season, which included a 4-0 record in major decisions.
“There is a challenge in making sure that awards don’t get to your head,” Aiello said. “I wanted to make sure I was doing everything right on and off the mat. I don’t even wrestle for my glory.”
In the 2019-20 season, Aiello compiled a 27-4 record and became an ACC Champion at 197 pounds while qualifying for the NCAA for the second consecutive season. In that stretch, Aiello won 12 straight matches to end the season. Additionally, Aiello was named to the ACC Wrestling All-Academic Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll.
Now that his college wrestling career is over, when asked about what legacy he plans to leave, Aiello says he hopes his success story inspires other future wrestlers to keep pushing forward and hopes to see guys at UVA become not only great wrestlers but great men.
“What I want to leave is that the small things are important and not what everyone sees,” Aiello said. “You are who you are when no one is looking. When you don’t treat people right and approach training the wrong way, it reflects on you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.