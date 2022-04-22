It’s a windy Sunday at Chilcott Stadium, just in time for the bats to fly and pitches to be thrown. However, it’s a special group of players that take the field to show off their skills.
With three riveting games, the Challenger League kicked off its 2022 spring season. The first games feature the youngest competitors, with one team wearing red and the other white. The uniforms resemble Washington’s professional baseball team, the Nationals.
Established in 1989, the Challenger League enables those with physical and mental challenges, ages five and up to adults that cannot participate in the regular Fairfax Little League, to enjoy the game of baseball. There are no winners, and the score is not kept. Instead, it’s being with the kids and allowing them to showcase their skills that matters.
Additionally, Challenger players wear the same uniforms, shoulder patches, and safety equipment as other Little League players.
Unlike in regular baseball, the entire lineup gets a chance to bat before the other team gets the opportunity to take the field. It’s an excellent opportunity for everyone to participate and have the thrill of running the bases.
“Our focus is on getting each one of the players to develop their skills,” said Coach Mike Kepler, “We want each of them to be able to hit a pitched ball, we want them to understand how to field and get the ball to first base, and of course we want them to make friends.”
Kepler, like other coaches, will pitch in the games, and often, parents and other volunteers will help the players run around the base and hit the ball. Kepler said he has seen several high-energy individuals who enjoy the thrill of playing baseball. One of those kids is 15-year-old Alex Basinger, whom Kepler describes as someone who enjoys being himself on the field.
“Alex is one of our longtime players,” said Kepler, “When he gets out on the field, his energy gets going, and he’s a great team player.”
In the second game, the next age group of players who needed additional help and support got the chance to take the mound. One team wore blue jerseys while the other wore a mixture of white and camouflage, all playing with the same intensity. By the end of the day, the oldest crowd took the mound with new faces making their debut in the league.
Kyler Reese plays for the older team and has played in the league for an extended period. He said it’s fun to get out on the mound and have fun with his friends while playing a game he loves.
“I just like being here playing baseball with my friends and just having a good time,” said Reese. “It’s always great weather, and being out here, it’s lovely.”
Michael Kimlick, a coach for the older division and the director of the Challenger Division, does many jobs on game day, including coaching, encouraging players, and helping the players warm up before playing. He said he sees this league as an excellent opportunity to help kids learn a sport they love and enjoy the feel of playing the game with friends.
“We’re a baseball league.” said Kimlick, “We concentrate on teaching the fundamentals of baseball, and if they don’t enjoy themselves, they won’t come back. We want these players to respect the game, and I carry that philosophy with my players.”
The Challenger League’s games take place on Sundays at Chilcott Stadium in Fairfax. Viewing is open to the public, and cheering is encouraged.
