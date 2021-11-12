The Fairfax Lions (9-1) triumphed over the West Springfield Spartans (7-3) on November 5, beating back an attempted West Springfield comeback after securing a comfortable lead in the third quarter. The final score was 42-28.
It was a frigid evening at West Springfield High School, where fans bundled up to brace for plunging temperatures throughout the night. By the end of regulation, the thermostat hovered around 40 degrees.
The game commenced just after 7 p.m., with West Springfield electing to kick. The Lions, a powerhouse team this season compared to years past, were then off to a strong start. After returning the kickoff to near midfield, Fairfax junior running back Tony Rojas quickly demonstrated his threat on offense. Carrying a sweep to the right side, Rojas shot through the line of scrimmage and into the open field for a 45-yard touchdown run. With just one minute elapsed in the game, the score was 7-0 in Fairfax’s favor.
West Springfield’s offense looked poised to answer. Junior quarterback Emmanuel Baskerville, who stepped up early in the season after senior starting quarterback Adrian Mejia was injured in their game against Washington-Liberty, soon connected with favored receiver Aaron Fields. But hope for a prompt reply by the Spartans offense was then quickly dashed: Fields ran a 31-yard fade route for a touchdown that was called back due to an offensive penalty. The Spartans were then forced to punt.
After an uneventful Fairfax drive, West Springfield evened the score when wide receiver Hunter Morris caught a pass from Baskerville and ran for a 75-yard touchdown, knotting the match at 7-7 with just over 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. With the ball back in the Lions’ possession, Rojas brought them into the lead again after catching a ball in traffic and weaving through the West Springfield defense for a 25-yard touchdown, making the score 14-7 at the end of the quarter.
Rojas was not just shining on offense. As a starting defensive end, he played a critical role in shutting down numerous West Springfield drives. “He can do anything,” Fairfax head coach Trey Taylor said in an interview after the game. “We have him playing [defensive] end and running back. He punts. He could kick off for us too, but we try to rest him.”
Early in the second quarter, Fairfax’s dominance began to show. After a West Springfield field goal was blocked, the Lions recovered it on their own nine-yard line, which was followed shortly thereafter by an 89-yard touchdown by wide receiver Amir Green for a score of 21-7. The Spartans then shot back after Baskerville passed to his twin, wide receiver Enan Baskerville, for a 60-yard touchdown and a score of 21-14.
After a subsequent Fairfax drive began to sputter, the Lions were rescued by a defensive pass interference, reviving their drive and enabling quarterback Jacob Worthen to connect with wide receiver Dylan Lyerly for a touchdown. With the ball back in West Springfield’s possession and just short of the goal line, the Spartans made the most of a timeout call with just 20 seconds remaining in the quarter. A keeper by Baskerville then secured another touchdown for the Spartans, making the score 28-21 at half.
Fairfax seniors P.J. Suppes and Michael Rath as well as junior Jackson Freeman, who said their peers were split between football and field hockey that night, described it as a phenomenal season for the Lions. “It’s obviously a different kind of season than what we’ve had recently at Fairfax with all the success we’ve seen,” Suppes said, “and it’s really nice to come out of Covid with that winning season.”
Freeman added that dethroning Robinson – the remaining undefeated Class 6 team until they were taken down by Fairfax – was especially exciting. “I’m looking forward to the playoffs. I think we’re going to do really well,” Freeman said. When asked what he would miss after graduation, Rath observed, “Some of the schools I am applying to don’t even have a football team. So, this is kind of like our last hoorah.”
Action picked back up in the third quarter, with Fairfax widening their lead after another touchdown by Rojas brought the score to 34-21 after an extra point was blocked. Victory seemed assured after another Rojas touchdown and two-point conversion left the score at 42-21 with more than 3 minutes remaining in the third.
But West Springfield was determined to go down fighting. Early in the fourth, Fields caught a pass from Baskerville for a 26-yard touchdown, making the score 42-28. After halting a Fairfax drive, the Spartans had another chance to score, but a pass intended for Fields was picked off in the endzone by Lyerly. After stopping the Lions once again, a Baskerville pass was again intercepted, this time by junior Tommy Petersen, ending West Springfield’s last chance at a comeback.
After the game, Taylor praised his players, who “won more games this year than my first three years at the school put together,” including Fairfax’s first-ever title in the Patriot district. He attributed the Lions’ stellar season to his players fulfilling “all the things we asked them to do in the offseason. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to go out there and win.”
West Springfield head coach Anthony Parker said the game’s result would be instructive for the playoffs, where the two teams may meet again: Fairfax is the No. 3 seed for Region 6C and West Springfield is No. 5. “We’ve been struggling on defense, but offensively we just made too many mistakes,” Parker said, adding that the Spartans would “clean up” for the playoffs. “For the postseason, everything is in front of us. There’s 32 teams, and each has a chance to win the state championship,” adding that “and we’re one of them.”
Here’s the roundup of games from the final week of regular season for Friday night lights. Seeded teams are bound for the playoffs.
Westfield at Centreville
The Westfield Bulldogs were handed a shutout loss by their longtime rival, the Centreville Wildcats. The final score was 20-0, making the Wildcats 8-2 and the Bulldogs 5-5. Centreville is now the No. 2 seed in Region 6D and Westfield is No. 3.
Chantilly at Madison
The Chantilly Chargers were defeated by the Madison Warhawks 36-14. The Warhawks are now the No. 1 seed for the 6D region and the Chargers are No. 7. Chantilly finishes the season 5-5 and Madison 9-1.
South County at Lake Braddock
The South County Stallions were bested by the Lake Braddock Bruins 20-6, making both teams 8-2. The Stallions are the No. 4 seed for Region 6C and the Bruins are No. 2.
Alexandria City at Woodson
The Alexandria City Titans edged out the Woodson Cavaliers 27-22, clinching the No. 8 seed in Region 6C. Alexandria City finished out the regular season 5-5; Woodson ended 2-8.
South Lakes at Oakton
The South Lakes Seahawks won out against the Oakton Cougars. The final score was 36-20, making the Seahawks 5-5 and Oakton 4-6 for the season. South Lakes will advance to the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Region 6D.
West Potomac at Robinson
The West Potomac Wolverines were trounced by the Robinson Rams 42-19, with the teams concluding the season 6-4 and 9-1, respectively. Robinson is the No. 1 seed for Region 6C and West Potomac is No. 6.
Lewis at Justice
The Lewis Lancers were dealt a bruising 52-7 loss by the Justice Wolves. Lewis ended the season 1-9 and Justice 6-4. The Wolves will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Region 6C.
McLean at Langley
The Langley Saxons won a narrow 24-21 victory in their rivalry game against the McLean Highlanders after a touchdown pass with 5 seconds remaining carried the Saxons into the lead. McLean finishes the season 3-7 and Langley 2-8.
Marshall at Herndon
The Marshall Statesmen shutout the Herndon Hornets 38-0, making the Statesmen 5-5 and the Hornets 0-9 this season. Marshall will advance to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed for Region 6D.
Falls Church at Mount Vernon
The Falls Church Jaguars fell to the Mount Vernon Majors. The final score was 36-21, leaving the Majors 6-5 and the Jaguars 1-9 for the season.
Hayfield at Edison
The Hayfield Hawks triumphed over the Edison Eagles 28-6. The Hawks finished the season 5-5 and the Eagles ended 3-8.
The Annandale Atoms had a bye week and finished the season 2-8 after their loss last week to the Justice Wolves.
